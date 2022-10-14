American Canyon voters to decide Measure J bid to move farm tract closer to annexation

American Canyon voters face a rare question in agriculture-preserving, grape-centric Napa County — whether to take an initial step toward converting land long used for vineyards into industrial land.

Owners of 157 acres say their rural, farming-zoned tract to American Canyon's northwest presents an exceptional case. Salty soils have doomed the vineyards and the land abuts the city’s industrial area, making it "a missing jigsaw puzzle piece" ready to fit into city boundaries.

But opponents don’t want industrial development near tidal wetlands and a popular wetlands hike-and-bike trail. They fear setting a precedent that places industrial development over farmland preservation.

Landowners want their property at 1661 Green Island Road included within the city’s voter-protected growth boundaries, a necessary first step toward annexation. Backers gathered enough signatures to qualify Measure J for the Nov. 8 ballot.

“Certainly, I would expect it’s going to be a very robust discussion out there in the community, on the value of this and on what values people have for the future of American Canyon,” Mayor Leon Garcia said earlier this year.

The land

The land is owned by Green Island Vineyards LLC, with Will Nord, Ed Farver and David Gilbreth listed as managers. The Nord family has been involved in the county wine industry since the 1960s, Farver formerly worked for Jackson Family Wines and Gilbreth is an attorney who has represented wineries seeking county approvals.

Farver, at the June meeting of Napa County's Local Agency Formation Commission, explained how Green Island Vineyards came to be.

He and partners bought the land 25 years ago to grow grapes. After 20 years, they began to suspect continuing the effort was futile because of soils with high salinity, he said.

Vines planted on 140 acres withered and died and most were removed. The group tried to sell the land for agricultural use and found no buyers, Farver said.

The owners said recycled water from American Canyon is the only irrigation source. Vineyard Soil Technologies said the recycled water created salty soils that put the vines into a “death spiral.”

“Rather than lie dormant, the land’s best use would be to productively serve the Napa wine and ag industry as well as provide revenues for the people and governments of Napa County,” Farver said.

By serving the wine industry, he didn't mean doing so with vineyards. If annexed to American Canyon, the site could join an industrial area that has wine warehouses and other wine-related businesses.

The Napa County Farm Bureau opposes Measure J. CEO Ryan Klobas said the top three field crops in neighboring Sonoma County in 2019 were hay, oats and rye, and they can be grown in high-salinity soils.

Passage of Measure J would set a “dangerous precedent,” declared Klobas, who said farmland shouldn’t be lost simply because the owners haven’t achieved what they consider to be the right financial return.

Napa Valley Vintners, Napa Valley Grapegrowers and Winegrowers of Napa County made a similar argument in a May letter.

The landowners pointed to a study they had done by Wenbiao Cai of Vega Economics that concluded a rational investor wouldn't buy the property for agriculture.

For example, Cai looked at barley, which can be grown in salty soils. He assumed investors bought the land for $1.8 million with a 30-year loan. Irrigated barley would cost them $979 per acre to produce and bring in $333 per acre, a $646-per-acre loss.

Remove the land acquisition factor and the loss would be $43 per acre.

Napa city resident Yvonne Baginski authored the ballot arguments opposing Measure J. She said industrial development would destroy habitat for migrating birds and wildlife, and negatively affect the wetlands trail.

“My absolute argument is, anytime you pave open space land next to an estuary, you are destroying migratory habitat, wildlife habitat,” Baginski said.

Gilbreth, on behalf of Measure J, said the owners don't believe there would be adverse impacts. He expects any development would be set back from the trail. People on the trail would still see something in keeping with an open-space area.

The campaigns

Baginksi has gone door-to-door in American Canyon opposing Measure J and talked to people along the wetlands trail. She’s found an information void.

“American Canyon does not have any public forum,” Baginski said. “It does not have a newspaper. It does not have a news website, nothing. I have been walking the neighborhoods of American Canyon … there is very little information about this measure out in the community.”

Both Measure J proponents and opponents are trying to change this as the election nears.

Green Island Property LLC as of Sept. 24 had contributed $131,790 to the “Yes on Measure J” campaign, according to papers filed with American Canyon. That breaks down to $33,500 in cash contributions and $98,290 in non-monetary contributions, such as legal work and consulting done by the group itself.

It can't be determined from the filing how much of the contributions went toward qualifying Measure J for the ballot and how much might go toward a campaign.

Gilbreth said Measure J proponents have a mailer. They are talking to people. They have a campaign with the goal of explaining the measure.

Baginski said the opposition raised $700, including $500 from Napa Vision 2050. That paid for door hangers and a website that was up for a while.

Klobas said the Farm Bureau this past week was deciding how to get its “No on Measure J” message out.

The agreement

One issue is a 2008 agreement signed by Napa County and American Canyon. The agreement resulted from disputes over where the city should grow and what would happen to tax money if the city annexed county industrial land.

The agreement created a tax-sharing arrangement and a city growth boundary that is to last until 2030. American Canyon voters locked the boundary in place, with only voters able to change it.

Any party violating a provision must return four years of certain property tax money to the other and forfeit future taxes, the agreement says. One potential violation listed is if voters expand the growth boundary.

Neither the county nor city have announced how much money might be at stake.

But City Manager Jason Holley in an email said the city doesn’t believe passage of Measure J would put the city in violation of the 2008 agreement. Holley pointed to a line that says “any party who violates” one of the provisions.

Measure J petitioners are not party to the 2008 agreement. Moreover, voters in general could never be party to such an agreement, he said.

“The courts have long held the supremacy of the rights of the electorate — which cannot be interfered with, nor contracted away by local government,” Holley wrote.

Councilmember Mark Joseph said a legal fight might ensue if Measure J passed and the county tried to enforce the tax penalty provision.

Three candidates are running for two American Canyon City Council seats in the Nov. 8 election. The Napa Valley Register asked incumbents Joseph and David Oro and challenger Jesse Corpus about their stances on Measure J.

Joseph said he would include the parcel if he could draw the city’s growth boundary, but the sequence is wrong. The city and county are revising their general plans, and should negotiate an agreement on a boundary for the next 20 years or so, he said.

Oro said the residents of American Canyon have the right to choose their city's boundaries.

“Where we provide water, fire services and police services and it makes sense to bring it into the city where it’s adjacent to us, I’m all for it,” Oro said.

Corpus said he’s looked at the pros and cons of Measure J and would like still more information, including scientific information on not being able to farm the soil.

“It’s a very, very tough measure,” he said. “The best way to have it resolved is to put it in front of the people who live in the community and put it to a vote.”