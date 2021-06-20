 Skip to main content
American Canyon wants Highway 29 traffic off city streets
Congestion

American Canyon wants Highway 29 traffic off city streets

Highway 29 in American Canyon is one of Napa County's traffic choke points.

 Barry Eberling

American Canyon wants to take some local traffic off busy Highway 29 without tempting congestion-avoiding Highway 29 drivers to use city streets.

The city is updating plans for a West Side Connector paralleling Highway 29 to the west. This connector would allow residents to drive between residential neighborhoods to the south and industrial areas to the north without using the highway.

But where should the city locate the West Side Connector?

Look at a map and the decision might seem simple. Almost a straight line can be made to connect existing roads. Only a short stretch of new road is needed.

But that could send traffic down Wetlands Edge Road that runs through residential neighborhoods. Some residents there have visions of their street becoming a Highway 29 traffic relief valve.

“Paramount on everyone’s mind is safety, especially around our schools and parks,” resident Chris James told the City Council. “Please don’t make the mistake of only giving guidance based only on the cheapest, quickest route.”

Wetlands Edge Road resident Andrea Maniscalco agreed.

“Wetlands was never designed to be a major ‘artery’ for traffic off Highway 29,” Maniscalco said. “It is a 25 mph zone and always will be.”

City Council members agreed the West Side Connector should take a more circuitous route so that only local traffic would be apt to use it. Details are still to come, given there are no immediate plans to build the connector.

Vice Mayor Mark Joseph said the city should address cut-through Highway 29 traffic in general. Melvin Road and James Road have been subject to it for 20 years or longer.

“What can we do to discourage cut-through traffic?” Joseph said. “There are some very draconian ideas that we can do that might be cutting our nose to spite our face, making it difficult for our own residents to get in and out.”

Several City Council members said a key to traffic solutions for the city is for Caltrans to improve the local stretch of Highway 29.

“It not just American Canyon’s problem, it’s a regional problem, because it affects the economic well-being of people throughout the county,” Mayor Leon Garcia said.

James also said that Highway 29 is the real problem.

“Whoever can fix Highway 29 without impacting residential streets will get everyone’s gratitude and vote in perpetuity,” he wrote to the City Council.

More than 150 people signed a petition favoring a connector route that goes around Oat Hill close to Highway 29 instead of near the wetlands. They want to keep truck and commute traffic away from Eucalyptus Drive, Donaldson Way/Benton Way and Wetlands Edge Road.

“Our residents have spoken loudly and clearly,” City Councilmember Pierre Washington said.

James on Friday said he was pleased with the direction the City Council decided to take.

“They really listened to us and our need for northern access that maintains safe streets around schools and parks, not a West Side Expressway,” James said.

A next step could be collecting more traffic data. That would show what is happening as a new Devlin Road segment and relocated Napa Junction Elementary School open.

