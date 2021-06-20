American Canyon wants Highway 29 traffic off city streets

City Council members agreed the West Side Connector should take a more circuitous route so that only local traffic would be apt to use it. Details are still to come, given there are no immediate plans to build the connector.

Vice Mayor Mark Joseph said the city should address cut-through Highway 29 traffic in general. Melvin Road and James Road have been subject to it for 20 years or longer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What can we do to discourage cut-through traffic?” Joseph said. “There are some very draconian ideas that we can do that might be cutting our nose to spite our face, making it difficult for our own residents to get in and out.”

Several City Council members said a key to traffic solutions for the city is for Caltrans to improve the local stretch of Highway 29.

“It not just American Canyon’s problem, it’s a regional problem, because it affects the economic well-being of people throughout the county,” Mayor Leon Garcia said.

James also said that Highway 29 is the real problem.

“Whoever can fix Highway 29 without impacting residential streets will get everyone’s gratitude and vote in perpetuity,” he wrote to the City Council.