American Canyon wants to know what wildlife is lurking at the city's edges

Hikers in American Canyon’s Newell Open Space and Preserve and the city’s Wetlands Edge area may soon learn what type of hidden wildlife is out there with them.

The city is installing four wildlife cameras in the hilly, brushy Newell preserve that overlooks the Bay Area. It is installing another near the parking lot for the wetlands trail system along the marshes bordering Napa River.

“I’m sure there is all kind of stuff out there that we don’t know is there,” city Parks and Recreation Director Creighton Wright said.

The city is working with the Felidae Conservation Fund on the project. The Mill Valley-based nonprofit group strives to improve ecosystems for wild cats such as bobcats and pumas, also known as mountain lions — Felidae is the scientific name for the cat family.

Felidae earlier this year published a paper that predicted puma habitat in the Bay Area. Using those predictions, it outlined about 50 habitat fragments that theoretically could be used by pumas, said Courtney Coon of the group.

"One of those patches overlaps nicely with Newell open space, hence our interest in monitoring that area," Coon said by email.