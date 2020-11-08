American Canyon wants to know what wildlife is lurking at the city's edges

Hikers in American Canyon’s Newell Open Space and Preserve and the city’s Wetlands Edge area may soon learn what type of hidden wildlife is out there with them.
The city is installing four wildlife cameras in the hilly, brushy Newell preserve that overlooks the Bay Area. It is installing another near the parking lot for the wetlands trail system along the marshes bordering Napa River.
“I’m sure there is all kind of stuff out there that we don’t know is there,” city Parks and Recreation Director Creighton Wright said.
The city is working with the Felidae Conservation Fund on the project. The Mill Valley-based nonprofit group strives to improve ecosystems for wild cats such as bobcats and pumas, also known as mountain lions — Felidae is the scientific name for the cat family.
Felidae earlier this year published a paper that predicted puma habitat in the Bay Area. Using those predictions, it outlined about 50 habitat fragments that theoretically could be used by pumas, said Courtney Coon of the group.
"One of those patches overlaps nicely with Newell open space, hence our interest in monitoring that area," Coon said by email.
American Canyon Parks and Open Space Project Coordinator Shelan Zuhdi will retrieve photo data from the motion-triggered cameras each month. Felidae will do the analysis.
While Felidae is focused on pumas, American Canyon wants to learn about all kinds of wildlife.
“We’re really just mostly interested in knowing the diversity of animals that are out there,” Wright said.
People have reported seeing bobcats at Newell. He’s uncertain about pumas, Wright said. The cameras could settle the issue.
For those wanting a preview, the Solano Land Trust allowed trail cameras in adjacent Lynch Canyon open space preserve. They yielded images of bobcats, coyote, raccoons, opossums and deer, according to the Solano Land Trust’s web page.
A puma also showed up in the photographs, though Solano Land Trust officials said the big cat was probably not a Lynch Canyon resident.
One result of the cameras might be Newell open space users learn the area is wilder than they thought. But just because a bobcat or puma might be discovered by the wildlife cameras doesn't mean people will encounter them.
“Most wildlife is generally more afraid of people than we are of them,” Wright said.
American Canyon’s wetlands area is a different type of habitat than Newell, with different wildlife. This is a land of water, mudflats and tules.
The wetlands area has such wildlife as the ruddy duck, pocket gopher, mule deer, white-tailed kite, skunk, bobcat, fox, coyote, bufflehead, western skink, American avocet and the salt marsh harvest mouse, according to a 2004 environmental report for the Napa River salt marsh restoration project.
Once the camera system is operational in about a month, photos of American Canyon wildlife might be available to the public. The city’s Open Space Advisory Committee is the place to keep track of the project.
“If there’s something kind of interesting or amazing out there, we would certainly want to share that,” Wright said.
The wildlife cameras and associated equipment cost the city about $800, Zuhdi said.
In a separate project, the Land Trust of Napa County set up about 20 wildlife motion detection cameras across 5,000 acres in the north county. They take a burst of pictures when activated. Everything from bears to raccoons to bobcats have been caught on film.
Go to https://bit.ly/351L8tF to see images from the Land Trust of Napa County’s project.
Felidae has more than 100 active cameras throughout the Bay Area. Most are monitoring wildlife in southern Marin County, Mount Diablo, Henry W. Coe State Park and San Mateo County, Coon said.
