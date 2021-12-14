American Canyon wants "town center" cement plant ruins to be historic and safe

Cloister-like concrete walls of the former Standard Portland cement plant in American Canyon show character that comes with more than 100 years of being exposed to the elements.

Developer Terrence McGrath plans to turn the ruins into the Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens with wine tasting, food and event spaces. Yet he doesn’t want to lose that old feel while bringing in new uses.

Here’s what he says he doesn’t want to see — shotcrete sprayed on the walls for reinforcement and that weathered, etched, decayed look gone in an instant.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

McGrath said that this could happen under modern building codes. He convinced the American Canyon City Council to let him use the California Historic Building Code as an alternate way to make sure the structures are safe.

This helps pave the way to turn the old cement factory ruins into American Canyon’s long-awaited town center and hoped-for signature attraction for both locals and visitors.

“I know the historic preservation ordinance is designed to protect older buildings,” City Councilmember Mark Joseph said. “So the ruins is a perfect fit. But I’m also concerned about public health and safety.”

City Manager Jason Holley in response said the city isn’t choosing between historic preservation and safety.

“This code does not allow unsafe buildings and people to be in unsafe buildings. It’s not an either-or. It’s another pathway to achieve restoration while still being safe,” Holley said.

The historic code mentions providing reasonable safety from fire, earthquakes and other hazards, encouraging energy conservation and providing reasonable access to the disabled. But these goals are met while also allowing cost-effective preservation and restoration.

Given the condition of the ruins, applying the existing building code to the structures would be economically infeasible, City Attorney William Ross said. Doing so would prohibit preservation and restoration.

McGrath said his team had a kickoff meeting with city officials a couple of weeks ago. That included showing work done to test lateral loads of the buildings, he said.

“Nothing here is about skirting corners,” McGrath said.

He’s used the historic building code about a dozen times. One project involved the former Pacific, Gas and Electric headquarters in Oakland. Another that’s underway involves a three-story brick building in Truckee.

The City Council on Dec. 7 passed a law to provide for application of the historic building code to the Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens.

“I feel comfortable with what is being proposed here,” City Councilmember David Oro said.

On Dec. 9, McGrath by email said his company has started on the construction documents for Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens. His best guess is limited public access this summer.

“Think soft opening,” he said.

Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens' rotunda, roofless concrete buildings and silos are empty and quiet these days. But this was once a noisy, dusty, smoky operation, with blasting, shouts and the sounds of large machinery.

The ruins had their beginning as cement plant at a limestone quarry near Napa Junction in the early 1900s. William Dingee, nicknamed “Cement King”, and his Standard Portland Cement Co. had come to Napa County.

In December 1903, the Santa Cruz Sentinel published a description of the Napa County cement plant. Dingee wanted to establish another plant near Santa Cruz, prompting the scouting trip.

This observer saw rock transported from the quarry to a rock crusher 300 feet away by cable railroad. The plant had eight furnaces each producing 200 barrels of cement daily. Three carloads of oil daily provided the fuel.

“The whole operation is very simple, but requires a large amount of expensive machinery and a large number of men who are employed in day and night shifts during the whole year, except Fourth of July and Christmas,” the observer wrote.

Dingee was in financial trouble by 1908 and had to jettison plans to build a fourth mansion. The cement factory survived, closed at some point, then was reborn when Basalt Rock Co. purchased the site in 1946.

In 1978, Basalt closed the plant. The old structures deteriorated and a silo possibly suffered some degree of damage during the 2014 South Napa Earthquake, according to a city environmental report.

American Canyon in its 1994 general plan designated the ruins site as part of the future town center.

The Standard Portland Cement Co. ruins could have such attractions as a microbrewery, wine tasting, restaurant, wedding venue and event center. The ruins could be the setting for community events such as art shows, the city website says.

"The Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens will create an iconic destination commercial/retail hub for American Canyon and provide outstanding community benefits," it says.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.