 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

American Canyon wants "town center" cement plant ruins to be historic and safe

Cloister-like concrete walls of the former Standard Portland cement plant in American Canyon show character that comes with more than 100 years of being exposed to the elements.

Developer Terrence McGrath plans to turn the ruins into the Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens with wine tasting, food and event spaces. Yet he doesn’t want to lose that old feel while bringing in new uses.

Here’s what he says he doesn’t want to see — shotcrete sprayed on the walls for reinforcement and that weathered, etched, decayed look gone in an instant.

McGrath said that this could happen under modern building codes. He convinced the American Canyon City Council to let him use the California Historic Building Code as an alternate way to make sure the structures are safe.

This helps pave the way to turn the old cement factory ruins into American Canyon’s long-awaited town center and hoped-for signature attraction for both locals and visitors.

“I know the historic preservation ordinance is designed to protect older buildings,” City Councilmember Mark Joseph said. “So the ruins is a perfect fit. But I’m also concerned about public health and safety.”

People are also reading…

City Manager Jason Holley in response said the city isn’t choosing between historic preservation and safety.

“This code does not allow unsafe buildings and people to be in unsafe buildings. It’s not an either-or. It’s another pathway to achieve restoration while still being safe,” Holley said.

The historic code mentions providing reasonable safety from fire, earthquakes and other hazards, encouraging energy conservation and providing reasonable access to the disabled. But these goals are met while also allowing cost-effective preservation and restoration.

Given the condition of the ruins, applying the existing building code to the structures would be economically infeasible, City Attorney William Ross said. Doing so would prohibit preservation and restoration.

McGrath said his team had a kickoff meeting with city officials a couple of weeks ago. That included showing work done to test lateral loads of the buildings, he said.

“Nothing here is about skirting corners,” McGrath said.

He’s used the historic building code about a dozen times. One project involved the former Pacific, Gas and Electric headquarters in Oakland. Another that’s underway involves a three-story brick building in Truckee.

The City Council on Dec. 7 passed a law to provide for application of the historic building code to the Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens.

“I feel comfortable with what is being proposed here,” City Councilmember David Oro said.

On Dec. 9, McGrath by email said his company has started on the construction documents for Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens. His best guess is limited public access this summer.

“Think soft opening,” he said.

Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens' rotunda, roofless concrete buildings and silos are empty and quiet these days. But this was once a noisy, dusty, smoky operation, with blasting, shouts and the sounds of large machinery.

The ruins had their beginning as cement plant at a limestone quarry near Napa Junction in the early 1900s. William Dingee, nicknamed “Cement King”, and his Standard Portland Cement Co. had come to Napa County.

In December 1903, the Santa Cruz Sentinel published a description of the Napa County cement plant. Dingee wanted to establish another plant near Santa Cruz, prompting the scouting trip.

This observer saw rock transported from the quarry to a rock crusher 300 feet away by cable railroad. The plant had eight furnaces each producing 200 barrels of cement daily. Three carloads of oil daily provided the fuel.

“The whole operation is very simple, but requires a large amount of expensive machinery and a large number of men who are employed in day and night shifts during the whole year, except Fourth of July and Christmas,” the observer wrote.

Dingee was in financial trouble by 1908 and had to jettison plans to build a fourth mansion. The cement factory survived, closed at some point, then was reborn when Basalt Rock Co. purchased the site in 1946.

In 1978, Basalt closed the plant. The old structures deteriorated and a silo possibly suffered some degree of damage during the 2014 South Napa Earthquake, according to a city environmental report.

American Canyon in its 1994 general plan designated the ruins site as part of the future town center.

The Standard Portland Cement Co. ruins could have such attractions as a microbrewery, wine tasting, restaurant, wedding venue and event center. The ruins could be the setting for community events such as art shows, the city website says.

"The Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens will create an iconic destination commercial/retail hub for American Canyon and provide outstanding community benefits," it says.

American Canyon celebrated the launching of its Watson Ranch community at the ruins of a cement plant targeted to become a town center.

Barry Eberling's memorable Napa Valley Register stories from 2021

Here are Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling's memorable stories of 2021, from mysterious ruins in wetlands to a 1970s subdivision seeing its first million-dollar homes.

Press Wireless ruins

Press Wireless ruins

  • Updated

A concrete shell of a building amid Napa County's marshlands once was the place where radio workers tracked Soviet Sputniks and picked up the …

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News