AMERICAN CANYON — Some new Watson Ranch residents live on Frontier Street and that’s fitting — they are pioneers in Napa County’s largest community-to-be in decades.

Watson Ranch is being born in American Canyon. Someday, it is to have about 1,200 homes, a town center created from the ruins of a cement plant, and a major parallel route to Highway 29.

Already, the kind of expansion seldom seen in slow-growth Napa County is underway. Homes are being built by the dozens.

Still, Watson Ranch at this point is only a hint of what is to come. There are vacant lots along finished streets and empty street-side parking spaces near a planned hotel site. More sightseers than residents could be seen driving about on a recent morning.

Stephany Ramos-Lopez is among the pioneers, having moved to Watson Ranch in May.

“I really like the city,” she said as she stood outside her Frontier Street home. “It’s peaceful. I know it’s a little bit small. I really enjoy the small city.”

She grew up in Los Angeles and met her husband in Santa Cruz. They decided to move to Napa County, where her husband had lived most of his life and where his parents live.

They looked at homes in the city of Napa. But, she said, they found the pricing too high versus the quality of the homes.

Then they found a home in the Artisan subdivision of Watson Ranch. The price was in the $800,000 range for brand-new construction and, she said, “we decided to pull the trigger.”

A few blocks from her house, behind a fence, are the graffiti-covered ruins of the old Standard Portland cement plant that began life in the early 1900s. This piece of Napa County history is to be redeveloped with food venues, wine tasting, space for events such as weddings and two amphitheaters.

“We’re actually excited we’re going to get a small downtown, walking distance,” she said.

Pablo Benavides moved to his Artisan house on Frontier Street in March. He previously lived in American Canyon on the southern edge of town and likes his new location.

“It’s toward the center of town,” Benavides said.

He likes to hike and mountain bike and will be near the Newell Open Space Preserve. Plus, his previous residence was at the border with Vallejo, which is building a homeless facility near there, Benavides said.

Debbie King is helping to sell Artisan homes for the builder D.R. Horton. On a recent day, she was sitting in one of the models.

So who is coming to look at Watson Ranch homes?

“A lot of them are already living in American Canyon,” King said. “Kind of like a move-up. They’ve lived for years. They're watching this grow."

Also, city of Napa residents are stopping by. And then there is the wider world.

“The word is getting out,” King said.

On Aug. 15, the American Canyon City Council fine-tuned the Watson Ranch master plan originally passed in 2018. Even as workers pour foundations for new homes, the final look of Watson Ranch has yet to be set in stone.

“This is evolutionary … there’s so many things that are going to change,” Watson Ranch developer Terrence McGrath said. “Density could change. So many unknowns.”

Mayor Leon Garcia agreed.

“I think we have to just recognize this is not the final draft on this plan. It will evolve over time,” Garcia said.

For example, the 10-acre school site near the center of Watson Ranch is to be reclassified as park land. That’s because the Napa Valley Unified School District decided a new school isn’t needed, given declining district enrollment.

“As long as the public understands, there’s nobody on this council who thought it was a good idea not to have a school there,” City Councilmember Mark Joseph said.

Consolidating two park sites as one bigger park on the 10 acres allows for more flexibility, with a rectangular configuration, McGrath said.

Then there’s the question of whether an extended Newell Drive should have protected bike lanes, with posts or some other barriers separating cars and cyclists. The Napa County Bicycle Coalition favors the move.

But McGrath doesn’t. For safety reasons, he wants to encourage cyclists to instead use a nearby Napa Valley Vine Trail segment that will be separate from Newell Drive. He expects auto traffic could move faster on Newell Drive than on Highway 29.

As of late August, the City Council had yet to decide which viewpoint on the bike lane will prevail.

Traffic has always been an issue with Watson Ranch. Critics have been concerned about more traffic dumping onto already congested Highway 29. The 2018 Watson Ranch environmental impact report described traffic as an unavoidable and significant impact.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority is working on a Highway 29 plan in American Canyon that could include roundabouts. The total price could be $75 million. Construction could start in 2026, if money can be found, an agency report said.

City officials have also talked about the planned Newell Drive extension as taking some local traffic off Highway 29.

The Watson Ranch area was known by that name decades before anyone ever had the idea of an American Canyon neighborhood, or even a city of American Canyon.

The first Watson Ranch mention in The Napa Register came in 1895, back when it was simply a ranch. Professor Surface had agreed to test the cement stone recently found at this Napa Junction property.

Watson Ranch has been frequently mentioned in the Register ever since, often in conjunction with agricultural activities.

The vision of turning the old cement plant into a town center dates back at least until 1992, when American Canyon became a city. Plans for the town center and the larger Watson Ranch development began picking up speed in 2013, as the city recovered from the Great Recession.

Today, people can drive out to Watson Ranch and see years of planning beginning to become a reality — and, if they like what they see, they can even buy a home there.