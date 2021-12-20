American Canyon weighs housing, traffic issues with Napa Cove

A proposed, 66-unit apartment complex along Highway 29 in American Canyon has raised the conundrum of how to create affordable housing without exacerbating traffic woes.

Napa Cove is to be on a 3.5-acre lot in the heart of the city. In a county where Zillow says the typical house is worth $861,000, affordable housing is increasingly mentioned as a priority.

The American Canyon Planning Commission on Dec. 16 approved the Napa Cove design permit by a 4-0 vote. Such project features as three buildings with a modern industrial look easily passed muster.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

“We all want affordable housing,” Commissioner Tammy Wong said.

But traffic is also a major issue, both on the city’s main drag of Highway 29 and adjoining streets. Highway 29 is a major regional road with rush-hour congestion that can make leaving Napa County for the Bay Area an ordeal.

Napa Cove dropped its original idea of having access to and from Highway 29. The Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) said vehicles using such a driveway could hinder highway traffic flow and affect safety on a planned bike/pedestrian path.

“Whenever possible, NVTA suggests the city minimize additional driveway/roadway access to the highway, such as what is proposed in the Napa Cove project,” agency Executive Director Kate Miller wrote to the city.

Instead, Napa Cove will have a driveway from Melvin Road. That raised a different set of concerns, given the street runs parallel to this stretch of Highway 29 and through a residential neighborhood.

Melvin Road resident Beth Marcus stressed she didn’t oppose the project but had questions about traffic.

“We are the frontage road to the highway,” Marcus said. “And it is packed every morning, every evening.”

Cars in motion weren’t the only concern. Napa Cove is to have 119 parking spaces for its 166 units and commissioners wondered if spillover parking would occur on Melvin Road.

Commissioner Eric Altman suggested that Napa Cove have a parking structure.

“Having to build a parking structure, unfortunately, would literally render this project financially unfeasible,” said local developer Rick Hess on behalf of the applicants.

The Planning Commission couldn’t solve all of these potential problems in one night and didn’t want to continue the matter into next year. The applicants said they face deadlines related to state financing for affordable housing.

“I feel there’s some momentum to this and I would feel very sad if the Planning Commission was holding up that momentum,” Commission Chairperson Tyrone Navarro said.

Some people say American Canyon should stop approving anything until traffic issues are solved, including on Highway 29, Community Development Director Brent Cooper said. That’s not feasible, he said.

There’s a critical need for housing. The city has an obligation to come up with a capital improvement plan for Melvin Road and has time, given the apartments probably won’t open until summer 2023, Cooper said.

Commissioner Andrew Goff agreed that the concerns about Melvin Road are valid.

“But I also agree with the statements it’s not the applicants’ problem, it’s really the city’s responsibility,” Goff said. “The city needs to take that on.”

Another aspect of Napa Cove is that it is among the first projects under the city’s new Broadway District Specific Plan. Broadway is another name for the American Canyon stretch of Highway 29 and the plan will help mold the future look of this south Napa County gateway.

“This is really going to set the tone for other projects that come in under the Broadway District plan,” Hess said.

Goff voiced an objection to the project — the name.

“The Cove at American Canyon sounds much better to me than Napa Cove,” he said.

That’s a possibility. The one potential obstacle described by the applicant is that Napa Cove is the name on the state financing application.

Napa Cove is being developed at 3805 Broadway by CRP Affordable Housing & Community Development. The location is south of Canyon Café and across the street from the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.