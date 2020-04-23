American Canyon will lend a hotel $50,000 to help during COVID-19 crisis

American Canyon will lend $50,000 to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and Spa owners to help the hotel out during the COVID-19 crisis.

“For me, the bottom line is, how can we support our local businesses during this time?” Mayor Leon Garcia said.

The American Canyon City Council delayed making the loan on April 7 because of questions. On Tuesday, it authorized the loan in a meeting held by teleconferencing because of shelter-at-home orders.

If the hotel closed, it might not reopen for several months or years, a city report said. That could cost the city about $400,000 in transient occupancy taxes during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Pat Mitchell of Marin Management, which manages the hotel, said she believes there have been misunderstandings.

“We’re not going bankrupt, and we’re not going anywhere,” she told the City Council by phone. “The hotel is not going to be sold. We’re not going to close our doors.”

The episode started because DoubleTree failed to pay the city a February transient occupancy tax of about $52,000.