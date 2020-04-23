You are the owner of this article.
American Canyon will lend a hotel $50,000 to help during COVID-19 crisis
American Canyon will lend a hotel $50,000 to help during COVID-19 crisis

American Canyon is loaning $50,000 to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Spa to help during the COVID-19 crisis.

American Canyon will lend $50,000 to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and Spa owners to help the hotel out during the COVID-19 crisis.

“For me, the bottom line is, how can we support our local businesses during this time?” Mayor Leon Garcia said.

The American Canyon City Council delayed making the loan on April 7 because of questions. On Tuesday, it authorized the loan in a meeting held by teleconferencing because of shelter-at-home orders.

If the hotel closed, it might not reopen for several months or years, a city report said. That could cost the city about $400,000 in transient occupancy taxes during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Pat Mitchell of Marin Management, which manages the hotel, said she believes there have been misunderstandings.

“We’re not going bankrupt, and we’re not going anywhere,” she told the City Council by phone. “The hotel is not going to be sold. We’re not going to close our doors.”

The episode started because DoubleTree failed to pay the city a February transient occupancy tax of about $52,000.

Mitchell said other cities have deferred transient occupancy tax payments and the hotel asked American Canyon if it could to the same. That would allow the hotel to keep its housekeepers, food servers and cooks during the shelter-at-home business lull.

“We wanted the money if we could to go to them to keep them working and postpone the payment to you,” she said.

City Manager Jason Holley said that, to defer a transient occupancy tax payment, he would have to take emergency action or the City Council would have to amend the municipal code. He recommended the loan instead as a way to accomplish the same purpose.

Complicating matters was the revelation that DoubleTree also owed the city $20,975 for utilities.

“That was my fault,” hotel General Manager Erik Burrow told the council. “I was just trying to protect some cash. The checks were here, I just hadn’t released them.... I will make sure it’s always paid in a timely fashion.”

Hotel owner Butterfly Effects Hotels, LLC must pay the late $52,000 transient occupancy tax within two days of receiving the $50,000 loan. It must repay the zero-interest loan by the end of June or face a 10% late fee. It must pay the $20,975 overdue utility bill by the same deadline or face the same penalty.

City Councilmember Kenneth Leary at the April 7 City Council meeting said the city should charge interest for the loan.

City staff looked at a 2.03% interest rate. After 88 days, that would yield about $170. Given DoubleTree Hotel has donated money and provided services for community events, city staff recommended against charging interest.

American Canyon contacted its other two hotels – Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott – to see if they needed city help. Both acknowledged the city’s inquiry but made no requests, a city report stated.

Holiday Inn Express and Fairfield Inn paid their February transient occupancy taxes. Transient occupancy taxes after February are expected to be small because of the state’s shelter-at-home order, the report stated.

The City Council voted 4-1 to make the $50,000 loan for DoubleTree, with Garcia and City Councilmembers Mariam Aboudamous, Leary and Mark Joseph voting “yes.” Vice-Mayor David Oro voted “no” and said he preferred deferring the transient occupancy tax payment.

