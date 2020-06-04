American Canyon will not extend two-day curfew

American Canyon announced Thursday morning it will not extend a two-day curfew it declared in response to looting and unrest in numerous Bay Area cities following the death of George Floyd during a Minneapolis arrest last week.
The restrictions began Tuesday night and were in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., closing off roads, shopping centers, parking areas, parks and other public spaces. In a news release, American Canyon said the two nights of the curfew passed largely without incident and with only two arrests, one for driving under the influence and the other for heroin possession.
“The purpose of the curfew was to protect our residents and businesses from the criminal intent of outsiders as our neighboring cities have experienced,” Police Chief Oscar Ortiz and City Manager Jason Holley said in the statement. “Local law enforcement will continue to increase staffing in our community and monitor conditions.”
Police reported increasing officer staffing Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, including posting officers in front of various businesses and bolstering patrols in residential areas.
A similar curfew issued by the Napa County Sheriff's Office covered the same two nights and applied to unincorporated areas north of American Canyon and south of Jameson Canyon Road (Highway 12), as well as east and west to the county limits. That order also will be allowed to expire, according to sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford.
No curfews were imposed in the city of Napa or other parts of the county.
The curfews had been announced in the wake of unrest that has broken out in numerous U.S. cities, following widespread protests against racism and brutality connected to the May 25 death of Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, after a Minneapolis policeman was recorded on video pinning his knee to Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe.
The disturbances have included looting in Fairfield as well as Vallejo, where police say an officer shot and killed a 22-year-old Latino man early Tuesday morning during the looting of a Walgreens pharmacy.
The officer fired on Sean Monterrosa after seeing what he thought was the butt of a handgun, but the object was actually a hammer tucked in the man's sweatshirt pocket, Police Chief Shawny Williams said Wednesday. A lawyer for Monterrosa's family denied that Monterrosa posed a threat to police and said he was kneeling and in the process of surrendering, the Los Angeles Times reported.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
