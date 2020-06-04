American Canyon will not extend two-day curfew

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

American Canyon announced Thursday morning it will not extend a two-day curfew it declared in response to looting and unrest in numerous Bay Area cities following the death of George Floyd during a Minneapolis arrest last week.

The restrictions began Tuesday night and were in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., closing off roads, shopping centers, parking areas, parks and other public spaces. In a news release, American Canyon said the two nights of the curfew passed largely without incident and with only two arrests, one for driving under the influence and the other for heroin possession.

“The purpose of the curfew was to protect our residents and businesses from the criminal intent of outsiders as our neighboring cities have experienced,” Police Chief Oscar Ortiz and City Manager Jason Holley said in the statement. “Local law enforcement will continue to increase staffing in our community and monitor conditions.”

Police reported increasing officer staffing Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, including posting officers in front of various businesses and bolstering patrols in residential areas.