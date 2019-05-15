An American Canyon woman was arrested last Thursday in connection with 34 felony theft charges.
She's accused of committing these crimes around the same time that she pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of grand theft in March and began two years of probation.
Darcy Dawn Nelson, 29, is accused of stealing a coworker's credit cards from her purse, using them throughout the Bay Area and accruing $13,000 in charges on two of her cards, according to a police report filed in court. She admitted to the crimes, police wrote.
The Napa County District Attorney charged Nelson last month with 33 felony identity theft charges and a felony charge of grand theft.
In December 2017, Nelson was accused of embezzling $2,200 from her employer in Browns Valley by making personal expenses online with the company credit card, court records show. She ultimately pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor grand theft charge in March and agreed to two years of probation and four days of a work program.