AMERICAN CANYON — Charlotte Dougherty is a lifelong hippophile, and also personally familiar with serious trauma. That helps explain why she now employs rescue horses to help others dealing with emotional wounds.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The 57-year-old Vallejo native and resident is the founder and director of American Canyon’s SpiritHorse, which was established in 2012 as a therapeutic horseback riding program. With help from her 5- and 7-year-old granddaughters, her brother and many volunteers, “teamwork makes the dream work” as they deal with at-risk youth, teens, women who have suffered trauma, autistic people, military families and others.

“All the horses in the program are rescues that have something wrong with them, so they can’t be competed, but can be used with maintenance through a vet and farrier,” Dougherty said, referring to one who specializes in caring for horses' hooves. “I like to think we’re giving them a second chance at life. All our mini horses and petting-zoo animals are rescues, too.”

How Dougherty got involved with horses goes back a generation.

“Mom rode horses and I grew up doing that in American Canyon and Glen Cove,” she said. “We moved around a lot. She was passionate about horses. I rodeoed, I showed horses. I was a rodeo queen. Totally, that was my life. Till the trauma overtook me at about 18, restarted around 25 and at 30. I just lost it until I changed my life."

The trauma part involved making bad decisions.

“As I got into my late teens, I started taking the wrong path and created a lot of trauma myself,” she said. “I was abused, kidnapped, raped, imprisoned. Drug addiction. It’s a vicious cycle,” she said.

Dougherty said her last arrest was a turning point.

"In 2009 I changed my life. Became a survivor instead of a victim,” Dougherty said. “I got sick and tired of being sick and tired and of living in a hellhole. I got clean. Never looked back. I kept putting one foot in front of the other. I cleaned houses, went to a therapeutic riding program in Petaluma to volunteer and got certified. Every time I was ready to give up, something happened to say, ‘You can do this. It’s possible to keep going.’”

That was 14 years ago.

And then she started SpiritHorse with the motto: “Hoof prints on heartbeats and empowering lives through horses.”

The name derives from SpiritHorse International, one of the places Dougherty went for certification, which she added to her natural flair for teaching and a desire to help wayward teenage girls, she said.

“SpiritHorse to me means the Spirit of the Horse gives back unconditionally and will heal many hearts,” she said. “I started SpiritHorse, with one horse and one free lesson, and have grown to doing 60 lessons a week with six horses and nine mini horses. I’ve always been good at teaching and always was teaching other kids how to ride. Working with teen girls that suffered trauma was always a dream I had in the back of my head.”

Horses can reduce anxiety and feelings of depression and can help people regulate their emotions, according to Dougherty.

Based in American Canyon since 2015, SpiritHorse’s program can help with a wide range of emotional issues, she said.

“Horses help you learn trust; it’s healing, builds confidence, and I feel it also teaches you compassion,” she said.

“There are so many transformation stories,” she said. “For instance, one little girl started four years ago, at around 10. She was highly anxious. She would just hang on to her mom’s arm. Now she excels in school, can talk to people about the horses. A news reporter interviewed her the other day, and she had no problem.”

Three such stories belong to Patty Bigornia of Oakland and her two children.

Bigornia’s son Jerehmeel was one of Dougherty’s first clients, beginning when he was 12, his mother said. He’s 23 now.

“I found it when looking for some kind of recreational activity for my non-verbal, autistic son and heard a lot of good things about therapeutic horseback riding. A friend told me about Charlotte and that’s how we got started,” she said. “It’s made an incredible difference. When he started therapeutic riding, I didn’t tell anyone, but after the first six weeks, I was getting reports from his therapist, his teachers that his language, his ability to communicate, his comprehension, eye contact, and his ability to regulate himself were all improving.”

Jerehmeel’s sister Jazmine was 4 when her brother started at SpiritHorse, and her mother would bring her along to watch, Bigornia said.

“Finally, Charlotte offered to teach her to ride,” she said. Over time, Jazmine went from a “very shy, soft-spoken, reserved child to one who’s more outgoing, confident and a skilled rider.”

Not only that, but now she and her mother volunteer to teach others to ride at SpiritHorse.

“She has great control of her horse, and became a phenomenal rider. After four years of lessons she started volunteering to help special-needs kids. She was 10,” her mother said.

This inspired Bigornia, 54, a substance abuse agency employee, to also start volunteering with SpiritHorse clients.

“It’s very rewarding working with many people similar to my son and that adds meaning,” she said. “Mostly I get joy out of seeing my son get his special lessons, and what’s going on with my daughter with volunteering. I love seeing the joy of the riders and how they look forward to it every week. We still volunteer every Sunday and have no plan to stop anytime soon.”

The latest program at SpiritHorse, a 501c3 nonprofit, is called HEY – Horses Empowering Youth – and is a weekly partnership with Camille Creek, Napa’s alternative high school, which launched at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

“These are at-risk kids. They’re learning to regulate their emotions, connecting with the horse, learning about the horse,” Dougherty said. “They have never been around horses before and now they’re helping each other learn. It’s amazing how passionate and excited they are about learning. It’s teaching them leadership, self-confidence, empathy, compassion, to follow directions. It’s doing an amazing thing with them.”

Photos: SpiritHorse unites unwanted horses with traumatized humans in Napa County SpiritHorse 2 SpiritHorse (cover) Spirit Horse 11 Spirit Horse 12 Spirit Horse 10 Spirit Horse 1 SpiritHorse 3 Spirit Horse 4 Spirit Horse 5 Spirit Horse 6 Spirit Horse 7 Spirit Horse 8 Spirit Horse 9