A former Vallejo employee accused of embezzling city funds pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment hearing earlier this month, Solano County Superior Court officials confirmed.
Shirley Ann Boex-Herbert, of American Canyon, was arrested last December on two felony counts of embezzlement and grand theft for allegedly stealing about $10,000 in permit fee revenues that she collected in her capacity as fire prevention secretary with the city's fire department.
City officials have previously said the fire prevention secretary handles the monies collected for plan review and fire inspection fees, along with collecting fees for those wishing to obtain a copy of a fire report.
Boex-Herbert's employment with the city was terminated during the time of her arrest.
Court records show that Boex-Herbert has retained Vallejo-based attorney Daniel Russo.
Herbert's arrest and subsequent termination occurred about a year after another Vallejo employee was arrested for attempting to establish a bribery scheme involving city contracts.
Donald Burton, Vallejo's former landscape manager, pleaded guilty in August 2017 after he was caught by Federal Bureau of Investigation surveillance trying to inflate city contracts with local landscape companies so he could receive a portion of the altered contracts.
Burton was sentenced to a year in federal prison.
Boex-Herbert's next court date is March 8 for a readiness conference, court records show.
