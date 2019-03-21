When she’s not teaching in her fifth grade classroom at Donaldson Way Elementary school in American Canyon, Heather Banks can be found at her sewing machine, making quilts.
Yes, the quilts will eventually keep someone warm. However, Banks’ creations have a second -- and equally important—purpose.
Banks sells her quilts to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting blood cancer.
Her quilting for a cause began last summer, said Banks.
“A friend of mine contacted me and asked me if I would make a T-shirt quilt out of her son’s baseball shirts and jerseys,” she said.
“It was an interesting challenge,” she said. Unlike the cotton fabric usually used for quilts, the shirts and jerseys are made from different fabrics and thicknesses. This makes the shirts harder to piece and sew together.
That didn’t deter Banks.
“I had so much fun making it,” she said.
Her next thought was, “I wonder if I could make these to raise money” for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
She figured that instead of paying her for the quilt, customers could make a donation to her Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fundraising page.
Banks turned into a supporter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society after becoming friends with a man named Steven who has stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
“He is one the strongest people I know,” Banks said about Steven. “He has the most positive outlook on life while fighting this cancer with immense courage and grace.”
“He became my inspiration to focus on the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society,” she said.
One Leukemia & Lymphoma Society event she participates in is called Light the Night.
During Light the Night, an estimated 1 million people participate in a total of 140 evening walks across the U.S. and Canada, “to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by cancer.”
Since making that first T-shirt quilt, Banks has now made almost 20 more. During school breaks, she can make one in about 10 days, but during the school year, each quilt takes a few weeks, she said.
Prices start at $175, but depend on the shirts and design. Of that, $150 goes directly to her Light the Night fundraising page.
Between selling her quilts and other donations, she’s raised more than $16,000 for Light the Night.
“This year my goal is to pass the $20,000 mark,” she wrote on her fundraising page.
“I can’t cure my friend’s cancer but this what I can do,” Banks said.
“It keeps me from feeling helpless.”