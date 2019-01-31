An American Canyon woman was injured Wednesday night after she was rear-ended by a drunk driver, American Canyon Police Department say.
The woman and drunk driver were both taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital, according to American Canyon Police Department Chief Oscar Ortiz. The woman complained of pain, and the driver hit his head on his windshield, he said.
The woman was heading southbound in the far left lane of Highway 29 and stopped at a red light on Eucalyptus Drive around 8:30 p.m., Ortiz said. Her Toyota hatchback was rear-ended by a red Toyota pickup.
In the truck was Edwin Nei Woo, a 61-year-old San Francisco resident who frequents Napa, Ortiz said. Officers arrived and found Woo smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated, though he denied drinking, Ortiz said.
Woo was later arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of driving under the influence and injuring someone, plus a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license and an infraction for failing to provide insurance, jail records show. Records indicate this is Woo’s fifth Napa County arrest.