PINOLE — Two people killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into their pickup late Monday on Interstate Highway 80 in Pinole were identified on Tuesday by the Contra Costa County coroner's office.
Tyra Chappell, 52, of American Canyon and Frederic Chappell, 76, of Vallejo were in a 2000 Toyota pickup in the far right lane when their vehicle was hit about 11:40 p.m. by a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer headed the wrong way up the Appian Way offramp, authorities said.
The pair were pronounced dead at the scene, the California Highway Patrol said.
The man driving the Trailblazer was in stable condition at a local hospital on Tuesday morning, authorities said. His name was not released.
Before the crash, Pinole police spotted the Trailblazer making several illegal maneuvers. The vehicle went on and off the freeway, finally exiting at Appian Way and stopping in the middle of an intersection, where a passenger got out, the CHP said.
Police tried to get the Trailblazer to stop, but it left after the passenger exited. Police didn't pursue the vehicle, but stayed with the passenger, according to the CHP.
Less than a minute after the Trailblazer left, the head-on crash happened, authorities said.
The wreck is under investigation. Lanes on the freeway were closed until about 3:30 a.m.