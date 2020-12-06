American Canyon wonders if there's room for a Hampton Inn on Highway 29

A proposed Hampton Inn on Highway 29 in American Canyon has the city weighing just how to grab of Napa County’s burgeoning hotel market — and how much is too much.

The site at 3443 Broadway – also known as Highway 29 – has “local serving mixed use” zoning that excludes hotels. Ajani Management, LLC has asked the city if it would consider adding hotels to that zoning designation to make a Hampton Inn there possible.

Maybe, came the answer at last week's City Council meeting.

American Canyon already has a Fairfield Suites, Holiday Inn Express and Doubletree. A Home2 Suites is planned. Watson Ranch is to have a hotel. Another hotel is rumored. Hampton Inn would be yet another.

“The last thing I want is for us to approve seven hotels and have half of them shut down because we aren’t sustaining them,” City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous said.

Also, Aboudamous described at least some degree of backlash in the city of Napa from rapid hotel growth. She expressed concern that flooding American Canyon with hotels might cause some residents to say the city cares more about tourism dollars than them.

Still, Aboudamous and other council members saw the potential benefits of having a Hampton Inn on the site.