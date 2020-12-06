American Canyon wonders if there's room for a Hampton Inn on Highway 29

A proposed Hampton Inn on Highway 29 in American Canyon has the city weighing just how to grab of Napa County’s burgeoning hotel market — and how much is too much.
The site at 3443 Broadway – also known as Highway 29 – has “local serving mixed use” zoning that excludes hotels. Ajani Management, LLC has asked the city if it would consider adding hotels to that zoning designation to make a Hampton Inn there possible.
Maybe, came the answer at last week's City Council meeting.
American Canyon already has a Fairfield Suites, Holiday Inn Express and Doubletree. A Home2 Suites is planned. Watson Ranch is to have a hotel. Another hotel is rumored. Hampton Inn would be yet another.
“The last thing I want is for us to approve seven hotels and have half of them shut down because we aren’t sustaining them,” City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous said.
Also, Aboudamous described at least some degree of backlash in the city of Napa from rapid hotel growth. She expressed concern that flooding American Canyon with hotels might cause some residents to say the city cares more about tourism dollars than them.
Still, Aboudamous and other council members saw the potential benefits of having a Hampton Inn on the site.
“What I’m trying to understand is, what could possibly go there if it isn’t a hotel?” City Councilmember David Oro said.
The site fronts Highway 29, but isn’t along an intersection for easier access. Northbound traffic on Highway 29 would have to make a U-turn and head south to reach it.
That's not a great location to attract A-rated retail uses that the zoning allows, Community Development Director Brent Cooper said.
City Councilmember Mark Joseph summed up the council’s attitude in general.
“I like the concept,” Joseph said. “I like the opportunity of generating some economic activity there. But I certainly have a lot of misgivings.”
A concern mentioned by City Councilmember Pierre Washington is that the city modifies the zoning designation in expectation of seeing a Hampton Inn built on the site and ends up with a lower-tier motel instead.
Support Local Journalism
Mark Stumm of Noble Hospitality Inc. spoke during public comments. He is working to build the Home2 Suites hotel in American Canyon at the site of the now-gone Strawberry Patch fruit stand.
Stumm said it's important that demand for hotels beds keep up with supply. Otherwise, the city isn't generating more guest traffic, but simply spreading the same number of guests among a growing number of hotels. He recommended against granting the Hampton Inn zoning request.
“As a hotel developer and a potential competitor, I can come across as a spoil sport,” Stumm acknowledged.
The council suggested Ajani Management do a study to show how much hotel space American Canyon can have without being saturated. The council also wants to get more input from residents.
There is time, given the council wasn’t scheduled to make a decision that night. Rather, it was giving the potential developers a sense of whether the zoning designation modification is at least a possibility.
If Ajani Management moves ahead with its zoning request, it would have go to the Planning Commission for a recommendation and then to the City Council for a decision. It would have to do an environmental review.
Local serving mixed use zoning allows a variety of services, from banks to bookstores to restaurants to grocery stores. It allows apartments and townhouses.
The City Council could soon decide whether to add lodging to the list.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
