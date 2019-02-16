American Canyon: 27 years young and molding its own Napa County identity

American Canyon

American Canyon through the years

- American Canyon might have been called Napa Junction City. Plans for that never-realized city date back to the early 1900s. An early, small business district burned in 1908.

- The area began growing in earnest in the late 1940s with the McKnight Acres subdivision, followed by Rancho Del Mar.

- Area voters approved the incorporation of American Canyon on Nov. 5, 1991, 60 percent to 40 percent.

- The city has grown from a population of 5,500 at incorporation in 1992 to 20,341 today. Its size has grown from three square miles to six square miles.