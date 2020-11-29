American Canyon's massive Watson Ranch nears building phase

Five Watson Ranch projects should be coming forward over the next six to eight months, McGrath told commissioners. Among them is a proposed, 186-unit attached housing complex.

Watson Ranch is to be located east of Highway 29 in northern American Canyon. One facet is to transform the ruins of the old cement company visible from the highway into the Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens city center with stores and restaurants and community space.

Commissioner Tyrone Navarro, while praising the project, also mentioned the traffic impacts from having more people. A key will be having traffic demand management strategies to deal with this, he said.

Highway 29 through American Canyon is already a rush-hour slog. The Watson Ranch environmental impact report says the new community will create further traffic impacts that are “significant and unavoidable,” even with mitigations.

Still, Commission chair Andrew Goff noted Watson Ranch will ultimately help bring about the extension of Newell Drive as a parallel route to Highway 29.

That initial 98-home subdivision that went to the commission will, if also approved by the City Council, have six streets. Two-story homes are to be in the 2,200 square foot range, have solar power and have a farmhouse look.