American Canyon's Reindeer Run returns Dec. 4

Reindeer Run 2019

Scenes from the 9th annual American Canyon Reindeer Run in 2019.

 Robin Craig Photography

American Canyon’s annual Reindeer Run 5k/10k run or walk returns in person on Dec. 4, a year after the COVID pandemic forced organizers to replace it with a virtual version.

The course runs through the American Canyon wetlands. Pre-race festivities start at 8 a.m. and the event starts at 9.

Normally about 350 people participate in the run/walk.

Organizers are again offering a virtual version for those who are not able to attend the in-person event or who are uncomfortable doing so.

“A virtual race means that you can run or walk anywhere you choose,” organizers say. “We have the same 5k and 10k options as the in-person race, plus a half-marathon distance. The only difference from in-person is that you have a week to complete the race (Dec. 4-11), and you can run or walk anywhere that works best for you: your neighborhood, your local park, or even your treadmill — it’s up to you.”

Registration for the 5k or 10k distance is $50 before Dec. 4 and $60 on Dec. 4. The virtual half-marathon is $60 beforehand and $70 on Dec. 4. Kids 13-17 can enter for $20 and under 12 are free with a registered adult.

Proceeds from the event benefit The American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation and KHOPE International.

To sign up or get more information, visit runsignup.com/acreindeerrun.

