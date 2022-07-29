American Canyon's Watson Ranch has some sights to behold

AMERICAN CANYON — American Canyon’s Watson Ranch community — the largest Napa County development in decades — is being built, and one sight to behold is the assembly of Lemos Pointe apartments.

“Assembly” is the word. Modular units had already been built at the Autovol factory in Idaho. White arm-like robots there did the framing and other construction work along a production line in a scene worthy of "Star Wars."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Then finished modules were trucked here. On Tuesday, a crane several stories tall could be seen from Highway 29. It hoisted 70-by-15-foot modules high into the air and stacked them in place, ultimately to become eight, three-story buildings.

And that's just one Watson Ranch project.

“There are some things going on out there, there's nothing like it in the U.S.” Watson Ranch developer Terrence McGrath said.

Napa County has seen modular affordable housing projects before, such as the eight-unit Turley Flats in St. Helena, but nothing on this scale. Lemos Pointe will have 186 apartments, with 234 modules being the building blocks.

“That one just got set,” McGrath said on Tuesday as he watched the crane maneuver a module. “Five minutes, you can walk inside.”

Go inside a module and you see more than vacant space. For example, a kitchen already has a sink, stove, microwave and cabinets in place.

Mayor Leon Garcia compared the Autovol construction method to the auto assembly lines pioneered a century ago by Henry Ford. Whether this will become a common 21st-century way to build homes remains to be seen.

Lemos Pointe is to open by the end of the year. Applications to live there have yet to be accepted.

The Lemos Pointe assembly is hardly the only action going on in Watson Ranch, which is someday to include 1,200 homes, a hotel, renovated cement plant ruins with amphitheater, restaurants and wine tasting, a quarry pond park and other features.

McGrath recently gave a bus tour to city officials and described the progress made since the groundbreaking a year ago. He had reason to smile, given it took about 17 years to secure approvals for Watson Ranch.

“I think we have about seven different projects going on out here,” he said.

Paved streets and lots are taking shape for future subdivisions. At least some homes could be occupied by the end of the year.

American Canyon looking at future growth American Canyon is looking at where it might someday expand its boundaries.

D.R. Horton is building a subdivision called Artisan that will have 98 single-family homes in the 2,200-square-foot range. The company is also building 219 single-family homes between 1,600 and 1,800 square feet.

The Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens project is to turn the skeletal remains of an early 1900s cement plant into a tourist destination. Graffiti-covered, cloister-like walls and a rotunda-like industrial building will provide the setting.

“The idea is a year from now we’ll open with the distillery, the winery and the brewery in different parts of the Ruins,” McGrath said. “And as part of that also, (we’re) working on two Michelin-star restaurants …”

His goal is to have the Ruins open on a limited basis in about a year, he said.

Design work is being done for the 200-room hotel. McGrath said if all goes well, construction could begin next spring.

“We moved it down to the bottom of that hill right across the street from the Ruins,” McGrath said. “Part of it is, I didn’t want to see a huge hotel sitting on top of that hill.”

American Canyon not seeing housing mandate hurdles American Canyon leaders don't seem fazed by their state mandate to build at least 446 new homes over eight years.

He’d like to move one of the old barns from another part of the property and rebuild it on the hill.

“There’s going to be a lot of jobs right here. I mean, a lot, a lot of jobs, between the hotel and Ruins," McGrath said, adding he hasn't done the math yet but puts the number in the hundreds.

A big part of the first year’s work has been installing backbone infrastructure, such as extending sewer and recycled water lines from Highway 29. That’s more difficult than it might sound, since railroad tracks form a barrier.

“Union Pacific actually let us lift the tracks … we lifted them and had them back down in five days. It saved us a tremendous amount of time and money,” McGrath said.

American Canyon expects Watson Ranch growth in 2022 American Canyon during 2022 should see homes under construction in Watson Ranch and the completion of Devlin Road.

Temporarily removing a short section of tracks to install various underground pipes proved easier than boring underneath the tracks while leaving the tracks undisturbed.

Watson Ranch will take shape over a number of years. But as future projects come about, major infrastructure will already be in place.

“Once we get through phase one, I wouldn’t say it’s a walk in the park, but it’s certainly easier than what we’ve done over the past year,” McGrath said.

This being the high-tech media age, the project isn’t only being built, it’s being memorialized forever – or at least until the day the internet evaporates.

McGrath is having drone video taken of the construction, as well as a time-lapse video of the Lemos Pointe construction. Visit https://www.watsonranchproject.com to see Watson Ranch videos.