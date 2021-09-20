American Medical Response will remain as county's ambulance service

In fact, American Medical Response has used a dynamic system for 10 years, Hassan told the Napa Valley Register. The idea now is to make that system better.

The ambulance rate will be a $2,997 base rate, $175 for oxygen, and $97 mileage charge, as well as some other charges. That is usually paid at least in part by a patient's insurance.

Under the new contract, there must be an optional program for a $120 a year flat fee. That would allow a household access to ground ambulance and REACH helicopter transport in the county without receiving an out-of-pocket bill for up to two transports per year.

Hassan said American Medical Response would still seek insurance money. But people wouldn’t have to worry about remaining out-of-pocket costs.

City of Napa Fire Chief Zach Curren sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors asking for a two-week delay in approving the contract. He had questions and said the county gave him less than two-and-half business days to review the 114-page contract.

Vincent said he had talked to Curren that morning. The county is committed to working with the city on its issues and remaining good partners, he said.

Supervisor Belia Ramos asked what would happen if the county delayed on the contract.