Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena), third from left, delivers ceremonial checks on May 6 celebrating payments to Napa County and its five incorporated communities under the American Rescue Plan. The COVID relief measure passed Congress on March 10 and was signed by President Biden the next day. The $1.9 trillion package included $350 billion to help state, local and tribal governments to offset the cost of fighting coronavirus and the resulting economic downturn. The local leaders and the amount their jurisdictions received were (left to right), Yountville Mayor John Dunbar ($558,285), Napa County Board of Supervisors Chair Alfredo Pedroza ($26.7 million), Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley ($14.7 million), Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning ($987,633), and St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth ($1.15 million). Not pictured is American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia ($3.85 million).
American Rescue Act in Napa County
