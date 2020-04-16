Amid a pandemic, advocates say Napa Valley farmworkers must be protected

Napa County has received funding to provide COVID-19 testing to uninsured individuals, according to County Public Information Officer Molly Rattigan.

Of particular concern for Napa County are its three farmworker housing centers, all of which are near or at full capacity of 60 residents. Residents, who pay $14 per night, live in dorm-style quarters, inhabiting “shared bedrooms, shared bathrooms and a single dining area not big enough to support each diner sitting six feet apart,” Rattigan wrote in an email.

The county has begun re-designing the way residents are served meals to support “grab-and-go” pickups, Rattigan wrote. County officials have also made a request to the state's Office of Emergency Services for mobile trailers to be used for on-site isolation, if necessary, though the request has not yet been filled.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 in any of the centers at this time, Rattigan confirmed, though the county said it could not provide information about whether or not any residents had been tested.