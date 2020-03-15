Amid declining travel, Napa's wine industry braces for coronavirus impact

Shafer Vineyards on Wednesday closed their tasting room entirely. The winery is appointment only, according to Director of Communications Andy Demsky, and is only open for weekday tastings.

“It’s a situation where it’s not something that’s not tough for us to do; it’s not a lot of people (whose reservations have been cancelled), and we have plenty of things for everybody at the winery to do,” he said. The tasting room at its busiest can see a maximum of 20 people per day, he said. The winery would remain open so Shafer’s “small staff” would retain their jobs and paychecks.

Jim Sullivan, vice president of public relations and marketing for Castello di Amorosa, said the destination winery had seen a slowdown in corporate events. As for tasting room traffic, he said, the winery did not yet have available data on any observable slowdowns – just “rumblings.”

“We’re monitoring the situation every day, so it’s really hard to say (what the impact has been so far),” Sullivan added. The winery has held meetings and trainings to discuss sanitation and is closely following recommendations made by the Center for Disease Control.

Otherwise, he said, business would continue as usual, including hiring.