Amid job loss, lockdowns and a pandemic, the rent is still due in Napa County

Residents who have applied for unemployment have not yet heard when their checks will arrive, Santiago noted, and some tenants are not eligible to receive unemployment assistance because of their immigration status. NVCH is working with residents to establish partial payment plans, Reynolds said.

A landlord considers

One Napa resident who requested to remain anonymous out of a desire to preserve his privacy said he hadn’t yet heard from any of his eight tenants living in his Napa properties regarding an inability to pay this month’s rent. Were a tenant to reach out, he said, he planned to handle issues “case by case.” He lives off of the income from his rental properties, the landlord said, but would do all he “could afford within reason” to see to it that things remained stable for his tenants.

“If someone called me up and said – I’m really jammed up here, what can we do? I’d say, OK, whatever you can do. Maybe you give me a dollar a day,” he said. “I don’t take blood out of stone. If they don’t have it, they don’t have it.”

“I try to be responsive and fair, because what is maybe just my investment is their home,” he continued.