Amid looming COVID threat, Napans alter their Thanksgiving traditions

That guidance, combined with a spike in regional cases, gave Kelly Boyd, who each year rents a home at Silverado Country Club for a week to celebrate Thanksgiving with her extended family, serious pause.

Initially, the Sacramento resident explained, she had planned to gather with her son and two daughters, each of whom lives in different parts of the Bay Area. Her children’s father, his wife and their three children were planning to stop by for Thanksgiving, too, she said.

“That put us over the three household limit — we would have been four — and then the travel advisory, too, said we were not supposed to be traveling,” Boyd said. Her family has since cancelled its plans.

Boyd says she understands why the precautions are necessary. Her next-door neighbors were in an intensive care unit with coronavirus earlier this year; a number of her friends “who had parents last year … don’t have parents this year” thanks to the disease, she added.

The new plan, Boyd said, is to have Thanksgiving dinner with her son. Together, they will Zoom with her daughters and seven sisters, with whom Boyd’s family typically spends the day.