Amid mounting need, Napans are stepping up charitable giving

Amid a year defined for many by hardship, Napans are stepping up their charitable giving.
That was the sense, at least, among Napa Valley CanDo volunteers following the opening week of the organization’s annual give guide, which touts a roster of deserving North Bay charities and nonprofits. The Give!Guide opened Dec. 1 and by the end of that day, CanDo had received $61,000 in donations spread across 57 organizations featured in the guide, according to CanDo President Hilary Zunin. That shattered a previous first-day record, $7,000 almost seven times over.
“We think it is a growing understanding of how much the local non-profits have been stretched — not only because of COVID and because so many people have lost their jobs, but because we have had not one but two major fires,” Zunin said of the spike. “There’s a feeling that we might be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not there yet.”
In the first week of the guide’s launch, Zunin said, CanDo has raised more than $125,000.
The pandemic forced the guide online, allowing CanDo to accommodate 57 nonprofits instead of last year's 46. It has also shortened the duration of the fundraising campaign, Zunin said. The guide typically opens for donations at the beginning of November. To keep up with last year’s fundraising levels, CanDo will have to raise $125,000 each week of this month.
On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving — "Giving Tuesday,’"as it is sometimes known – donors nationwide gave almost $2.5 billion in charitable donations, a 25% increase from the previous year, according to the GivingTuesday movement. A similar day held in May to meet need created by the conavirus pandemic — GivingTuesdayNow — raised more than $500 million.
It’s a hopeful trend, Zunin said, noting that many of Napa County’s nonprofits have also seen an uptick in support from donors this year. Nonprofits providing essential services, like food or shelter, are probably in “pretty good shape,” Zunin said.
At the Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank, though, any uptick in donations has been offset by a major increase in demand for services, according to Program Director Shirley King. Since March, the food bank’s clientele has grown by a factor of 10 — at its spring peak, the Napa branch was feeding more than 300 households a day, up from between 30 and 40. More than 80% of the food bank’s budget comes from donations, King said. She spent $60,000 on food in the month of April alone.
Dynamics around giving have also changed, according to King. Since March, the food bank has received “some significant donations” from new donors, including several small, private family foundations; other long-time donors have “stepped up to do more,” sensing the heightened pressure the food bank is now under.
“It’s been really very heartening that people actually get it, because I know during the holidays everyone thinks of giving, but when you’re feeding people all year ‘round — especially now — it really does make a difference to have a significant amount of donations (to work with),” King said.
She noted that some of the bank’s smaller, family donors have had to curtail giving as they deal with their own financial hardship.
At NEWS, which works with survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse, staff saw an initial uptick in donations that has now tapered off, according to Executive Director Tracy Lamb, who noted the organization is a give guide participant.
The organization’s clientele — typical single women with children fleeing violence or other kinds of abuse — have been vulnerable to the impact of not just the pandemic, but the wildfires that wracked Napa County and the North Bay, she said. In response, NEWS has encouraged its donors to direction portions of their giving to wildfire relief funds.
“We understand it’s all related,” Lamb said. “What we know for sure is the calls we’re receiving for financial assistance have hugely increased. Calls like ‘I can’t pay my rent,' or 'I don’t know how I’m going to buy food for my family this week.’”
Nonprofits have had to step in to fill gaps in government assistance, Lamb added. Federal lawmakers have yet to pass a new stimulus package, with many benefits set to expire around Christmas time, she said.
Other nonprofits have suffered greatly at the hands of the pandemic, according to Zunin.
“There are no arts and culture nonprofits who even applied (to join the guide) this year because, as one of them said to me, ‘We don’t know if theaters are ever going to exist (as they did pre-pandemic) again,’” Zunin recalled. “Not one applied. They just don’t know what to do — many are throwing their hands up in despair.”
Typically, arts nonprofits fundraise around live events they might be hosting, according to Aimée Guillot, co-director of Cafeteria Kids Theater, a nonprofit which works to bring performing arts to young people in Napa County. Cafeteria Kids is in the give guide this year — they’re classified as education — but Guillot echoed Zunin’s sentiment, explaining revenue had been slashed as theater productions have been relegated to the virtual sphere and events have been made impossible to host in-person.
“We have lost so much revenue that our budget has been slashed by half, if not more,” Guillot said. Donations — previously not a main source of funding for Cafeteria Kids — have become incredibly meaningful over the course of the pandemic, she said.
Zunin said she hoped the guide would again serve as exposure for nonprofits that have been stretched especially thin by the year’s events. Older, more established nonprofits are asked to collaborate with newer additions to the list, she said, in the hopes the guide will encourage “the best kind of ‘quid pro quo.’”
“We don’t do this alone — it’s based on a clear belief that we are more powerful when we collaborate,” Zunin said of the fundraising process. “We ask that (everyone) support the idea that this guide helps the entire non-profit community, and that it helps tens of thousands of people in the community.”
She paused for a moment to refresh the guide’s page.
“Aha!” Zunin exclaimed. The total raised had risen from $125,010 to $125,110 while she’d been speaking. “We raised another $100!”
