Amid pandemic jitters, Napa mental health therapy switches to the phone

“We’re finding that overall patients are liking it, and they’re surprised that they’re liking it,” Fortuna said of feedback she’s received from her clientele at UCSF, adding that they also offer video chat options.

But does it work?

The purported benefits are many. A study from the Journal of Telemedicine and e-Health was conducted to better understand what motivated Talkspace clients to continue using the platform. The results were compelling: 80% found it to be as effective as traditional therapy; 88% found it to be more affordable over a four-month period; and 98% found it to be more convenient.

O’Malley said there hasn’t been any pushback to the move to over-the-phone services, but that it does present some challenges that the department is working through alongside clients.

Chief among them is the potential of technical issues like making sure people have their phone on and are available when they say they will be, for example.

Another is the absence of observation, which often provides a useful window into a person’s behavior or condition, she says.