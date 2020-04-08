Amid public pressure, Silverado closes its two championship golf courses

Evans told the Register on Wednesday that management thought they had taken sufficient precautions to protect golfers.

“We felt we could keep people safe with all the changes we made,” he said, adding golfers can play without touching anything touched by anyone else.

The resort worked with the county seeking clarification on the new, more stringent shelter-at-home rules. As of Wednesday, Silverado closed the golf courses and tennis courts, he said.

He also noted the difficulties of keeping members off golf courses with a porous, four-mile perimeter surrounded by 1,100 homes. Members get in their own golf carts at their homes and enter the courses at various points.

Wall's April 3 letter said social distancing and various steps taken by the resort would keep members from spreading the virus. Playing golf allows members to be outdoors to get fresh air and exercise. The pro shop, member clubhouse and other resort features had closed, the message said.

The county has received complaints about the ongoing golfing. One shared by the complainant with the Napa Valley Register said more than 75 people played golf at Silverado on a recent afternoon. People also played tennis.