Amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, many music lovers still embrace BottleRock’s return to Napa

“We love Stevie Nicks so we were really sad she canceled, though we totally understand,” she said of the 73-year-old artist, who in her Twitter announcement declared her intention to take care of her health in hopes of performing for another decade.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I wasn’t worried about coming, but I was worried about it being canceled,” said Meagan Haak of Houston, one of Brown’s visiting friends, about their plans to see Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and the Black Pumas, among others. “We’re just pumped about everything.”

Many of the weekend’s spectators were those who had bought tickets for the 2020 BottleRock that was first delayed and then scrubbed, and had had their places rolled over into the Napa festival’s belated eighth edition. Finally able to enjoy the musical smorgasbord, one of those rolled-over ticket holders, Elvira Howe , felt confident enough to make the trip despite the rising COVID-19 counts. (In line with state rules on outdoor mass events, face masks were not required outside, though mandatory in the BottleRock spa and other indoor venues at the Napa fairground.)

Pop legend Stevie Nicks pulls out of Napa’s BottleRock music festival due to COVID-19 concerns The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.

“We all got vaccinated, and the venue required proof of vaccination, so that makes me feel a little safer,” said Howe, who came to Napa from the East Bay with her husband Tyler and their children, 12-year-old Alex and 13-year-old Sophia.