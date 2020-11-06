Amid rolling vineyards, a new luxury resort is rising in south Napa

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During a site tour on Tuesday, dozens of workers were busy hammering, sawing, and driving heavy machinery. New roads, some already paved, some not yet, have been added. Piles of lumber and other building products were stacked around the property. The buildings that have been framed are covered in plywood, awaiting the next steps.

To get to their new homes, or to stay the night, residents and visitors will enter the property at an electrical gate found by the Stanly Lane Bay Trail entrance, then drive through vineyards.

The resort “will celebrate the heritage of Napa Valley with architecture, cuisine and guest experiences inspired by the land,” said a news release.

An overarching agricultural theme will be expressed “through gardens and orchards, contemporary architecture inspired by the valley’s early farmstead buildings, environmentally minded infrastructure and engaging programs that invite guest participation in the cultivation and celebration of food and wine,” said the release.

“Stanly Ranch will complement our other Napa Valley resorts and bring together the best of what we do with beautiful simplicity and understated luxury,” said Craig Reid, chief executive officer of Auberge Resorts Collection.