Amid rolling vineyards, a new luxury resort is rising in south Napa

Drivers headed south on Highway 29 have probably noticed the steady stream of construction activity in Carneros area south of Stanly Lane.
Located adjacent to a row of towering eucalyptus trees, a new resort is taking shape at the 96-acre site, with an opening set for 2021.
The land has been graded and terraced and dozens of cottages—ultimately totaling 135—are being built. A central meeting and reception area, parking lot, dining, pools, spa, winery and two ballroom areas are also underway.
Officially known as Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, the luxury resort and residential community, said to cost $250 million to $275 million, is located south of Stanly Lane. The developer is Nichols Partnership of Denver.
A section of the Bay Trail has been rerouted around the resort perimeter, with more trail improvements promised. A new pedestrian bridge will extend over a marsh area. Fruit trees, lavender fields and other landscaping are promised.
The 135 bungalows will be accompanied by 40 furnished villas and 70 vineyard home residences “offering Auberge amenities and service.”
“This will be a place for well-being,” said resort general manager Avi Haksar, “like you are living inside a beautiful agrarian space.”
The "one-of-a-kind property” will be "a stunning addition to Napa," he said.
During a site tour on Tuesday, dozens of workers were busy hammering, sawing, and driving heavy machinery. New roads, some already paved, some not yet, have been added. Piles of lumber and other building products were stacked around the property. The buildings that have been framed are covered in plywood, awaiting the next steps.
To get to their new homes, or to stay the night, residents and visitors will enter the property at an electrical gate found by the Stanly Lane Bay Trail entrance, then drive through vineyards.
The resort “will celebrate the heritage of Napa Valley with architecture, cuisine and guest experiences inspired by the land,” said a news release.
An overarching agricultural theme will be expressed “through gardens and orchards, contemporary architecture inspired by the valley’s early farmstead buildings, environmentally minded infrastructure and engaging programs that invite guest participation in the cultivation and celebration of food and wine,” said the release.
“Stanly Ranch will complement our other Napa Valley resorts and bring together the best of what we do with beautiful simplicity and understated luxury,” said Craig Reid, chief executive officer of Auberge Resorts Collection.
“The Stanly Ranch development will exemplify 'the New Napa', a 21st century luxury resort & spa with integrated vineyards, gardens, public winery and luxury vineyard homes and villas, creating an unmatched community and resort destination for food and wine country,” said a statement from Nichols Partnership.
The property sits on land annexed to the city of Napa in the 1960s. The city first approved plans for the resort and a related housing development in 2010, with detailed plans for the 150-room resort receiving city council endorsement in 2016. Additional villas and homes were also approved.
A 60-foot long, 40-foot wide and 20-foot tall steel infinity loop will be installed at the highest point of the resort property as public art. Created by Napa artist Gordon Huether, the sculpture is titled “Infinity.”
Stanly Ranch will be Auberge's fourth Napa County resort, if you count Calistoga Ranch, which was destroyed in the Glass Fire. The other local resorts are Auberge du Soleil and Solage in Calistoga.
Photos: Stanly Ranch rises in South Napa
Infinity sculpture for the Stanly Ranch resort, Napa
An artist image of the outdoor spaces at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the outdoor spaces at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
Villas of Stanly Ranch resort
A map depicting the location of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the Stanly Ranch Vineyard Homes in south Napa.
An artist image of the Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch.
An artist image of the Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch.
An artist image of the Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch.
A map depicting the location of the Vineyard Homes at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
A map of the Stanly Ranch resort property in south Napa.
A aerial map of the Stanly Ranch resort property in south Napa.
One of the cottages that will be available for overnight stays at the Stanly Ranch resort.
One of the cottages that will be available at the Stanly Ranch resort.
A cottage from the Stanly Ranch resort.
Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection
Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection
An artist image of the planned Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa
Proposed Stanly Ranch hotel
Stanly Ranch resort plan
