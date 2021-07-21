Amid severe drought, St. Helena's Napa water deliveries fall short

The increase in February and March corresponds with Napa’s switch from Jamison back to Hennessey on Feb. 8.

“We believe had the pressure been high we would have been able to (receive) over 55 acre-feet monthly,” accounting for the remaining 113 acre-feet, Prestwich said.

Napa officials have applied for a grant to upgrade the Dwyer Road pump station to boost the pressure of the Napa water connection — especially the water from Jamison Canyon — and make it easier for the water to get to St. Helena. In the meantime, Napa will install a temporary pump to boost pressure.

The failure of a pump at St. Helena’s Rutherford pump station was another factor, Prestwich said. The facility was offline for about eight days until it was repaired.

Prestwich also pointed to turnover in the Public Works Department, including the departure of multiple staff members who played key roles in running the water system. Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies left in March to become public works director in American Canyon. Mark Rincón took over on June 30.

On top of the 600 acre-feet St. Helena must pay for, the Napa contract provides an option for up to 200 additional acre-feet annually, provided St. Helena requests the water and Napa has sufficient supplies.