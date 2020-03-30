Amid shades of Great Recession, day laborers struggle to find work during coronavirus

Each morning, day laborers who perform jobs such as demolition, construction or gardening received a ticket with a number. When a job offer came, Hernandez used the bingo cage to roll the balls and randomly select a number. The lucky winner got the job. Workers with special skills such as electricians and plumbers got to toss a coin for jobs.

That was in normal times. These are far from it, and with so few jobs Hernandez has to do things differently.

Every afternoon he removes the bingo balls from the cage and calls the numbers out to check which workers are still at the center.

Hernandez said there's no telling what the next few months will be like, but he hopes work will start to pick up again. He said the drop in jobs doesn't compare to the 2008 recession, when he had about 115 men and women looking for work. But only time will tell how bad it could get, he said.

Alvarado said that even during the recession, there were some jobs. But the coronavirus has created a crisis of maximum abruptness — like hitting a wall. People are now contending not only with an economic downturn, but with a pandemic that could make them or their loved ones seriously ill — or kill them. Alvarado said all this makes the day laborer's future more uncertain than ever.