Amplified music a sticking point for Rombauer winery request to Napa County

“I have heard loud music from Rombauer many times and it's always an imposition,” neighbor Cherry Cotter wrote to the commission.

Several residents questioned whether the one-page notice from the county on the project gave them enough information and enough time to seek out more information.

Speaking by phone at the meeting during the public comment period, Cotter called the notification to neighbors “extremely confusing.”

County notices give the location, zoning and descriptions of proposed projects. They refer people to the county website to find out details.

“It requires the public to do a little homework, to go to the web page and look at all the information,” county Supervising Planner Charlene Gallina said. “If they want additional information, they need to call in and talk to the staff planner who is preparing the project.”

The winery is participating in the county’s voluntary code compliance program to correct use permit violations. It is approved to have 34 full-time and part-time employees, has 70 and asked to have 81. It is approved to have 74 parking spaces, has 79 and wants the extra five to remain.