What's scarier than the irreversible destruction of Earth?
Napan Linda Brown, a climate change activist who sets up art installations in front of her Franklin Street home every year, channeled her creativity and passion for the planet into creating a haunted house and art installation on her front lawn.
"Climate change is just at the top of my list," she said.
This year's theme, Surf's Up with Sea Level Rise, features surfers weaving past Big Ben, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Statue of Liberty and the Capitol Building.
Brown's first haunted house in 2008 channeled the collapse of Wall Street. Last year's theme tackled immigration and inclusivity.
"This is our political theater," she said.
As trick-or-treaters walk into the installation, they're stepping into the belly of Noah's Ark, which represents the extinction that climate change could cause, Brown said. Guests pass images of submerged structures and a large painted octopus. They walked through coral reefs projected onto a wall, and under a mobile with neon fishes and seaweed from Point Reyes.
At the back of the installation, trick-or-treaters have the chance to have their picture taken at the "Dead or Alive" exhibit with painted images of dead and living coral reefs and a mermaid. Political cartoons on climate change were posted on a wall leading out of the installation.
Fifteen people worked to build the installation and share their creative visions of what it should look like, Brown said. About 1,200 to 2,000 trick-or-treaters visit her home every year. She hopes to create an escape for kids and adults that's fun and informative.
"We live in a small town," she said. "We can be really good neighbors to one another and really create dialogue."