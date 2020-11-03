An army of PG&E repair workers is boosting Napa Valley restaurants and hotels

He is not looking forward to the camp’s closure, which will coincide with a winter season shaping up to be even slower than usual. The normal winter drop in business is anywhere from 20% to 30%, Martinez added, and business from PG&E has allowed him to retain two to three employees.

“If you add the 70% we’ve already lost compared to last year – well, do the math,” he said.

More workers have come from out of state to assist with the repair efforts – some from as far away as Canada, Kirk said. Pre-pandemic, PG&E would have created on-site, dorm-style housing for workers. Now, something like 600 employees are staying in hotels around the area, including St. Helena’s Harvest Inn, where PG&E workers have “filled almost their entire resort,” Kirk said.

“We have been grateful that they’re staying in close proximity, both to help with their work commute and also to keep the money local, so to speak, in the area where the impact (of the fires) occurred,” Nathan Davis, the inn’s general manager said. He would not specify how many workers were staying at the inn.

Work should continue through at least the middle of this month, Kirk said. There are still plenty of power lines that need replacing, according to Contreras, as well as transformers, gas lines and other related infrastructure.