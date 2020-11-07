An eviction crisis, stymied only by philanthropy and a temporary eviction ban, simmers in Napa County

A tenant explains her family's plight

Maria, a tenant of one of the properties managed by Crown Realty in the city of Napa, has not paid rent in “three to four months,” she said in Spanish, asking that she be identified by first name only because she is undocumented.

“(My worst fear is) that they’ll evict me,” she said, speaking in Spanish outside the one-bedroom apartment where she, her husband and her 17-year-old son live. Their rent is around $1,200 a month, according to Maria.

Both she and her husband have lost their jobs in recent months — Maria as a housekeeper because of the pandemic, her husband as a farmworker in the wake of a harvest cut short by wildfires.

The pair have not yet been in touch with the property management company, Maria said Wednesday, though she said she intended to reach out and explain the circumstances sometime this week. She confirmed that Crown Realty had attempted to make contact with them — the company had sent a letter asking tenants who had not paid rent in full to pay what they could afford each month — but she had balked at that, knowing what money she did have would have to go toward necessities like food and utilities.

“I had to borrow money because my son needs internet (to attend school),” she said.