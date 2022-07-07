An IPA-themed "action park" in the Ag Preserve? For real?

It sounds like something out of Mad magazine — an IPA-themed "action park" complete with the world’s first beer-powered flume ride, Northern California’s tallest coaster made from recycled beer barrels as well as nightly fireworks.

In ads — including several that ran in the Napa Valley Register — Voodoo Ranger, and its parent company New Belgium Brewing, say the 136-acre booze wonderland is "coming to Napa County." (For readers more used to discerning between grape varietals, IPA stands for India pale ale.)

But a beer amusement park? Really? Almost certainly not, say public officials, noting that the company has not submitted any formal proposals as well as the extreme barriers to any major project in the county. (Not to mention the olfactory experience of 130,000 gallons of suds souring in the sun — or the vermin that might attract.)

Still, more than a dozen people could be seen near the Napa Farmers Market last Saturday holding "stop the beer park" signs. Emails announcing the protest were sent to several Bay Area media organizations expressing outrage over the idea.

One of the first outlets to respond was the San Francisco Chronicle, which acknowledged the idea smacks of "outlandishness" but has some people “freaking out.”

Well, not everyone. One woman shopping at the farmers market glanced at the sign-holders and called the whole thing a “lie.”

Napa County Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison phrased it differently.

“We believe that this is likely a publicity stunt,” Morrison said in an email. “But the issue remains to be clarified by Voodoo Ranger.”

Voodoo Ranger, however, is remaining mum, with its representatives remaining silent as of Thursday afternoon.

Morrison said he's received a few inquiries from the public about the alleged park, but not many. Most people don't seem to be taking this too seriously, he added.

Napa County — famously — has a reputation for preserving rural land for agriculture. That would not appear to include a sudsy version of Disneyland.

Those farmers' market sign-holders claimed Voodoo Ranger officials revealed the supposed amusement park site-to-be is at Trancas Street and Silverado Trail. The area is in the county’s agricultural preserve.

Morrison said Voodoo Ranger hasn’t submitted an application or pre-application or contacted the county about developing an amusement park.

The supposed site is in Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s district. Pedroza said it’s unfortunate the ads are creating unwarranted fear and anxiety among some residents.

Several steps would be needed to build an amusement park on agricultural land in Napa County. They include changing the general plan and zoning designations and winning a Measure P vote of the people.

A beer park project would require an environmental impact report and use permit. That would mean public hearings.

A new winery proposal might take several years to secure county approvals. The controversial Walt Ranch proposal to create vineyards in the hills between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa has gone on for about 14 years, between securing county approvals and responding to court challenges.

In other words, building any major project in rural Napa County can be no walk in the park, beer or otherwise. The Voodoo Ranger ad claiming that its park is “coming soon” to Napa Valley would be aspirational, even if the company were serious.

A July 1 email to the Napa Valley Register and other media said "a group of concerned Napa residents" would protest beer park plans on July 2 near the farmers' market.

Voodoo Ranger is promoting a beer park "by saying it will bring thousands of new jobs to the area and tourists to the heart of Napa. This is not something we want in this community — no matter what the supposed economic benefits,” the email said.

When questioned by the Napa Valley Register, sign holders near the farmers market said they wanted to nip the Voodoo Ranger project in the bud, on the chance that it is serious.

Then again, some people might love the beer park idea. They might long to listen to bands at a Ranger Thunder concert stage with a 25,000-watt sound system and catch a wave on 130,000 gallons of suds. They might thrill to a ride on the Happy Hoppy Dunk Plunge or a trek through the Hoppy Haunted House.

If so, whatever Voodoo Ranger does or doesn’t do, somebody could end up crying in their beer.