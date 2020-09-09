The science behind the orange, 'Martian' sky looming over Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you arose Wednesday morning hoping to catch a sunrise over Napa, there’s a good chance you missed it.

Much of the Napa Valley remained dark into the later hours of the morning as ash collected on cars and swirled in the street. When the sky did lighten, it was not clear daylight that poked through the windows of homes in the North Bay, but air with an ominous, radiating orange hue.

A thick blanket of smoke above much of Northern California cast down the distorted daylight. Northerly winds had transported smoke from the August Complex, burning in Mendocino National Forest, and the North Complex, burning to the east of Chico, according to Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The “tremendous” number of wildfires burning in Northern California had churned up a thick blanket of smoke that was now essentially trapped by wind and weather patterns, he said.

“If there was only one fire in the area, we might have smoke moving into the Bay, but we have multiple layers of smoke in the atmosphere,” Gass said.

That smoke – made up of particulate matter – is responsible for the surreal daylight, according to Cort Anastasio, professor of Land, Air and Water Resources at the University of California, Davis’s Air Quality Research Center.