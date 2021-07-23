'Angels Unawares' makes a visit to Napa

“Angels Unawares,” is a reference to the Bible verse, Hebrews 13:2. “Be welcoming to strangers, many have entertained angels unawares.”

“I put everything I had into this piece," Schmalz said during a phone interview this week. "It took a solid year, waking up at 4 in the morning and stopping at 5 in the evening.”

For more than 25 years Schmalz has been creating commissioned pieces that have been installed throughout the world, including historical churches in Rome and at the Vatican. Though he has created large public monuments for civic entities, most of his work is spiritual in nature, he said.

A Catholic, Schmalz said he embraces the church teachings on immigration, particularly the importance of welcoming the stranger and celebrating the many contributions of migrants and refugees.

The sculptor included angel wings within the sculpture but placed them among the other figures rather than putting them prominently in front of the group, to convey “the idea that there could be angels among the people," Schmalz said. "The holy family is very discreetly in the boat with the other figures. You can only tell it is Joseph by his carpenter tools. This is a reminder that the infant Christ lived the experience of a refugee.”