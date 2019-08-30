An Angwin man is suspected of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.
The St. Helena Police Department learned of a report of sexual assault in the 1200 block of Crestmont Drive in Angwin, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The case was transferred to the Sheriff's Office, said Sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford.
Angel Vazquez Ceron, 57, was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of oral copulation by means of force, fear or injury, Wofford said.
The woman told law enforcement that she asked him to stop, but he continued to assault her, Wofford said. She said this happened twice in the past month and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for an exam.
The incident prompted her son to get into a fight with Ceron and punch him, Wofford said.
Ceron was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Napa County jail later that morning, jail records show. He was released Thursday night.