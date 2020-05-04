Angwin’s Ethan Jeffcoat, 17, dies after suffering from a rare, genetic brain disease

Ethan’s zest for life

Daryl, too, remembers his son’s zest for life. “I think Ethan had a very unique energy about him. He was just a very bright kid. I don’t know how to explain it. He just exuded a good vibe all the time. He had his moments, of course, but overall, I think he had a great demeanor all around, he just seemed to put a smile on anyone’s face.”

Doctors diagnosed Ethan with ALD when he was 9 years old. Daryl said the St. Helena community has been so supportive of the family, in part, “because a lot of people knew Ethan” before the diagnosis. At the time, doctors gave Ethan six months to a year to live – two years at the most. But, Ethan was a fighter and lived almost eight years after the diagnosis.

Daryl said his son “would pull through some of the most extraordinary health circumstances that most people wouldn’t be able to get out of,” including fighting off a bout of pneumonia. “He was so resilient,” Daryl said. “His mom and I and my other boys flooded him with love. I think that’s the biggest thing, that he was hanging onto. He knew we were there, we loved him and we cared for him every day,” he added. Daryl has spent the past 28 years as a mail carrier in St. Helena and spent the past eight working for the St. Helena Fire Department.