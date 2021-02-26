 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Angwin's Pacific Union College forest to have control burn Sunday

Angwin's Pacific Union College forest to have control burn Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
PUC forest

A pair of hikers explore one of the trails at Pacific Union College's forest in Angwin in 2019.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

A 13-acre control burn is scheduled for the Pacific Union College forest at Angwin on Sunday, weather conditions permitting.

The forest has an overabundance of ground-level vegetation, primarily tanoak and Douglas fir. Forest thinning followed by a prescribed burn will help the forest ecosystem and make it more fire-resistant, a PUC press release said.

People in Napa Valley, Pope Valley and Angwin could see smoke. The burn is scheduled from about 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, contact PUC forest management at 965-7635.

The burn has met strict guidelines and will be done by trained personnel. It required a permit from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the press release said.

PUC is doing the burn with support from Audubon Canyon Ranch's Fire Forward, Good Fire Alliance community members, Prometheus Fire Consulting and Firestorm Wildland Suppression Inc.

WATCH NOW: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS HITTING

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

HERE ARE PHOTOS OF NEW DOWNTOWN NAPA HOMES

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News