Angwin's Pacific Union College forest to have control burn Sunday

A 13-acre control burn is scheduled for the Pacific Union College forest at Angwin on Sunday, weather conditions permitting.

The forest has an overabundance of ground-level vegetation, primarily tanoak and Douglas fir. Forest thinning followed by a prescribed burn will help the forest ecosystem and make it more fire-resistant, a PUC press release said.

People in Napa Valley, Pope Valley and Angwin could see smoke. The burn is scheduled from about 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, contact PUC forest management at 965-7635.

The burn has met strict guidelines and will be done by trained personnel. It required a permit from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the press release said.

PUC is doing the burn with support from Audubon Canyon Ranch's Fire Forward, Good Fire Alliance community members, Prometheus Fire Consulting and Firestorm Wildland Suppression Inc.

