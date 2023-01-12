Anne Cardwell, city of Napa finance director, leaves position

Anne Cardwell, the city of Napa’s finance director since October 2021, has left the city for a position with another organization, the city announced in a news release Thursday.

Bill Zenoni, a former interim finance director for the city and retired annuitant, will take over as acting finance director until Napa hires a successor to Cardwell, city officials said.

Raj Prasad, the current deputy finance director, will manage the day-to-day operations of the department and the upcoming 2023-24 budget cycle.

Before coming to Napa, Cardwell served as interim city manager of Vallejo for about two months — she took on the position after the abrupt disappearance and resignation of former Vallejo City Manager Greg Nyhoff — after holding the position of assistant city manager there since 2018. She previously served as assistant city manager at Martinez for two years, and worked in a variety of city roles in Benicia for 13 years, including assistant city manager.

Cardwell made several significant contributions while serving in the Napa position, according to the city statement. Her work included launching the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Community Bank grant program to assist with community recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and playing “an integral role” in launching the city’s Enterprise Resource Planning project — a major, multi-year update to city processes such as water billing and payroll — the press release says.

The statement added that under Cardwell’s leadership, Napa continued to receive the annual Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting award. And Cardwell supported the professional growth and development of the city’s Finance Department staff, officials said.

“Since joining the city of Napa, Anne has been a wonderful colleague and a thoughtful steward of the city’s finances,” Napa City Manager Steve Potter said in the statement. “Her practical approach to management, as well as creative problem-solving, has served the city well.”

