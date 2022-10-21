Annual Fire and Life Safety Day returns to Napa as in-person event on Saturday

After two years of virtual events held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Napa’s annual Fire and Life Safety Day open house is returning as an in-person event on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The event will be held at Fire Station #1, 930 Seminary St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city's fire department is offering a chance to learn about fire safety and meet department members; to tour the fire station and see what a firefighter’s daily life is like; to see firefighters demoing the Jaws of Life; and to visit booths staffed by health and safety service providers to learn safety tips.
Attendees will also have the chance to take part in unspecified “games, activities, and more,” according to a city news release, and have their pictures taken with firefighters, fire trucks and Sparky the fire dog, official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association.
People are also reading…
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Visitors can also participate in a free Halloween costume exchange by bringing a “gently used costume” to exchange for another costume, the news release states.
Napa Sports Report: The latest in Napa County sports news
Catch up on the Napa Valley sports news you may have missed this week.
The city of Napa took the first step toward meeting the needs of the Napa Valley Pickleball Group by starting the transition of an old tennis court into four pickleball courts at Las Flores Community Center.
Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: American Canyon High School grad Ava Boloyan returns for Trinity College volleyball
Freelance sports writer Marty James covers various people and topics with ties to the Napa Valley sports scene.
A roundup of recent high school sports results involving Napa Valley teams.
Napa Valley Prep Football: Calistoga overcomes slow start to rout California School for the Deaf, 39-20
Calistoga, shut out in the first quarter of its Senior Night game Friday night, was a different team the rest of the contest as it routed California School for the Deaf, 39-20, in eight-person football action.
The Vintage High cross country program too 27 runners to the Mariner Invitational, held on the Hayward High course that hosts the North Coast …
Napa High quarterback Yovanni Palma, undeterred by Casa Grande's early 27-0 lead, threw for 236 yards and 3 touchdowns to 3 different receivers in a 68-27 loss to the Gauchos in Petaluma on Friday night.
All season long, it feels like the Vintage football team was missing a passing game that can help them when they’re down.