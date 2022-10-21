Annual Fire and Life Safety Day returns to Napa as in-person event on Saturday

After two years of virtual events held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Napa’s annual Fire and Life Safety Day open house is returning as an in-person event on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The event will be held at Fire Station #1, 930 Seminary St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city's fire department is offering a chance to learn about fire safety and meet department members; to tour the fire station and see what a firefighter’s daily life is like; to see firefighters demoing the Jaws of Life; and to visit booths staffed by health and safety service providers to learn safety tips.

Attendees will also have the chance to take part in unspecified “games, activities, and more,” according to a city news release, and have their pictures taken with firefighters, fire trucks and Sparky the fire dog, official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association.

Visitors can also participate in a free Halloween costume exchange by bringing a “gently used costume” to exchange for another costume, the news release states.