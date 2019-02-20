Napa’s anonymous benefactor strikes again, this time involving a fisherman on the Napa River.
Joe Chechourka said he was out fishing last week when two Napa police officers approached him to check for a fishing license. Chechourka’s back was to his submerged fishing line. He turned around just in time to watch the fish take off, his pole skidding across the water’s surface.
Chechourka was frazzled. He’s caught a lot of big fish, but had never seen that happen, he said.
To his surprise, the officers — Sgts. Nick Dalessi and Mike Walund — doubled back to hand him an envelope with a note and a $100 bill. The money, Chechourka learned, was from an anonymous donor.
“I was blown away by the cops and the anonymous donator,” Chechourka said. “That was just amazing ... I don’t know any other way to put it.”
The anonymous donor is a local couple that has gifted money to be distributed by police to residents having a tough time around the holiday season since 2014, said Napa Police Chief Plummer, adding that he’s met with the donors several times.
The Register first reported about the anonymous donors in 2015. At the time, donors asked police to disburse $5,000 to 50 residents with the following note, also translated into Spanish:
“Dear recipient. The cash contained in this envelope, $100, is a gift for you from a community member who wishes to remain anonymous and who has asked the Napa Police Department to help them spread cheer through this holiday season. On behalf of the community member and the Napa Police Department, we want to wish you and your family a happy holiday season.”
This year, officers gave donations to a man who was living in his car but wanted to buy a Christmas dinner to share with other homeless people, and to a couple that was struggling, working multiple jobs and wanted to enjoy Christmas with their kids, Plummer said. The donors like to use the police department because they feel it’s a good way for officers to connect with the community, he said.
Plummer has known the couple to give at least $10,000, he said.
Officers are happy to play a role in lifting someone’s spirits. It can bring the donors to tears to hear of how their donations have impacted local residents, police said.
“It’s really a testament to this community and the people that live here in Napa to allow the officers to make someone’s Christmas or holidays a little bit brighter,” Plummer said.
As for Chechourka, he said he got new fishing gear worth $99.23 — and the river is ripe this year with salmon and anglerfish.