 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another 21 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Napa County

Another 21 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Napa County

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Twenty-one more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department said in its daily COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

The latest update was a drop from the 23 infections reported Wednesday and the 37 announced Tuesday. For the month, the county Health and Human Services Agency has reported more than 700 COVID-19 cases through Monday – down from more than 1,100 in August, but still above the 491 cases recorded in July and the 119 from June.

The number of people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 remained unchanged Thursday at 13, with 10% of local intensive-care beds available.

Since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020, 586 people have been hospitalized in Napa County with complications from the virus and 97 have died, most recently a Rutherford man who died Saturday.

Dr. Fauci explains the science behind the case for vaccine boosters

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Killer of Anita Andrews dies in prison

Killer of Anita Andrews dies in prison

  • Updated

Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News