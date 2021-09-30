Another 21 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Napa County

Twenty-one more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department said in its daily COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

The latest update was a drop from the 23 infections reported Wednesday and the 37 announced Tuesday. For the month, the county Health and Human Services Agency has reported more than 700 COVID-19 cases through Monday – down from more than 1,100 in August, but still above the 491 cases recorded in July and the 119 from June.

The number of people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 remained unchanged Thursday at 13, with 10% of local intensive-care beds available.

Since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020, 586 people have been hospitalized in Napa County with complications from the virus and 97 have died, most recently a Rutherford man who died Saturday.

