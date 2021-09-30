Another 21 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Napa County

Twenty-one more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department said in its daily COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The latest update was a drop from the 23 infections reported Wednesday and the 37 announced Tuesday. For the month, the county Health and Human Services Agency has reported more than 700 COVID-19 cases through Monday – down from more than 1,100 in August, but still above the 491 cases recorded in July and the 119 from June.
The number of people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 remained unchanged Thursday at 13, with 10% of local intensive-care beds available.
Since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020, 586 people have been hospitalized in Napa County with complications from the virus and 97 have died, most recently a Rutherford man who died Saturday.
Photos: Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Napa clinic
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa SK
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
Napa County will turn the mile stretch of Dry Creek Road north of the city of Napa essentially into a new road.
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pa…
Napa County wildlife faces challenges with parts of the Napa River drying up and the landscape parched.
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com