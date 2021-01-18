Another 261 COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County

After a week in which a record number of new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, Napa County reported 261 new cases on Monday.

Deaths were unchanged at 39, while the number of county residents in local hospitals dropped from 29 on Friday to 26 at the start of this week.

The county reported a record 681 new cases last week, 85 more than the week before.

Since the first cases in March, 7,418 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Since the first vaccinations before Christmas, 10,699 vaccinations have been administered in the county, Napa reported.

Napa County is beginning to ask people to sign up for the COVID vaccine for when it becomes available for larger populations of residents.

The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.

Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments, the county said in a Nixle message Thursday afternoon.