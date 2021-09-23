Another 27 COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County over two days

Twenty-seven more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county Health and Human Services agency in a belated report Thursday.

Fourteen positive COVID-19 results were recorded Wednesday, followed by 13 more Thursday, Napa County’s informational website on the virus said in its Thursday update. (No case information was released on Wednesday due to technical problems, according to Becky Craig, assistant county executive officer.)

The latest reports follow confirmation of 29 infections on Tuesday and 66 over the Sept. 17-20 weekend.

Twenty-three people in the county were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 4% of intensive care beds available. The local death toll due to the virus remains at 96 since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020.

Napa County is coming off a 27% increase in infections last week compared to the previous week of Sept. 3-9 – a period that covered Labor Day weekend – after new positive cases had fallen 36% from the total from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

