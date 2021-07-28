 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another 30 people test positive for COVID-19 in Napa County

Another 30 people test positive for COVID-19 in Napa County

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

The acceleration in coronavirus infections continued in Napa County as health authorities reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon.

The latest daily update by the county’s Health and Human Services agency, posted to its COVID-19 informational website, followed a report of 24 new cases Tuesday. Total infections in Napa County now total 10,400 since the pandemic arrived in California in early 2020.

After steadily declining this year from a midwinter infection spike, new COVID-19 cases have increased for four consecutive weeks, with the 102 infections July 16-22 nearly doubling the previous week’s figure. Last week’s peak of 46 new infections July 22 was the county’s largest one-day total since Feb. 5, although new cases remain below the pace from earlier in the year, when Napa County was reporting well over 100 cases daily in January.

Also Wednesday, the county reported an increase in the number of people locally hospitalized for the coronavirus, from four to seven, bringing the overall total number of hospitalization linked to the virus to 459. Eighty-four people in Napa County have died of coronavirus-related causes, most recently on July 22.

The county has not disclosed the vaccination status of newly infected people or patients in the hospital.

Meanwhile, California's Department of Public Health is recommending that people resume wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as protection against the contagious delta variant.

Wednesday's announcement follows an about-face by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated people mask up in public indoor settings in areas where transmission is high or substantial.

The federal recommendation is a shift from May, when the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people could skip masking in most indoor spaces.

California officials said more than 90% of the state's nearly 40 million residents live in areas where community spread is now high or substantial.

“The delta variant has caused a sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state. We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, the state's public health officer.

Although case numbers remain well below the winter peak, infections and hospitalizations are rising and health officials fear that not enough people are vaccinated against a more contagious variant.

More than 62% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated in California. In Napa County, 74% of eligible residents have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus and 79% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the county COVID-19 website.

With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and The Associated Press. 

CDC Doubles Down on Mask Requirements, for Vaccinated Americans. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky reiterated that it is still safe for vaccinated Americans to go maskless in most public settings. If you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. The Delta variant of the coronavirus is thought to be responsible for COVID-19 surges occurring all over the world. Parts of the U.S. in which vaccination rates fall well below the national average are prepping for significant increases in hospitalizations and deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently amended its own mask guidance. suggesting that even those who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public. In the U.S., health officials in Los Angeles County similarly amended its mask guidance for vaccinated residents. CDC Director Walensky responded to questions regarding both instances. The WHO has to make guidelines and provide information to the world [...] there are places around the world that are surging, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. We have always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. A recent British study found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine was 88 percent effective against the Delta variant

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: take a walk around Napa's Vista Collina and Meritage Resorts

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News