Another 30 people test positive for COVID-19 in Napa County

The acceleration in coronavirus infections continued in Napa County as health authorities reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon.

The latest daily update by the county’s Health and Human Services agency, posted to its COVID-19 informational website, followed a report of 24 new cases Tuesday. Total infections in Napa County now total 10,400 since the pandemic arrived in California in early 2020.

After steadily declining this year from a midwinter infection spike, new COVID-19 cases have increased for four consecutive weeks, with the 102 infections July 16-22 nearly doubling the previous week’s figure. Last week’s peak of 46 new infections July 22 was the county’s largest one-day total since Feb. 5, although new cases remain below the pace from earlier in the year, when Napa County was reporting well over 100 cases daily in January.

Also Wednesday, the county reported an increase in the number of people locally hospitalized for the coronavirus, from four to seven, bringing the overall total number of hospitalization linked to the virus to 459. Eighty-four people in Napa County have died of coronavirus-related causes, most recently on July 22.

The county has not disclosed the vaccination status of newly infected people or patients in the hospital.