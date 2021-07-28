Another 30 people test positive for COVID-19 in Napa County

The acceleration in coronavirus infections continued in Napa County as health authorities reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon.
The latest daily update by the county’s Health and Human Services agency, posted to its COVID-19 informational website, followed a report of 24 new cases Tuesday. Total infections in Napa County now total 10,400 since the pandemic arrived in California in early 2020.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
After steadily declining this year from a midwinter infection spike, new COVID-19 cases have increased for four consecutive weeks, with the 102 infections July 16-22 nearly doubling the previous week’s figure. Last week’s peak of 46 new infections July 22 was the county’s largest one-day total since Feb. 5, although new cases remain below the pace from earlier in the year, when Napa County was reporting well over 100 cases daily in January.
Also Wednesday, the county reported an increase in the number of people locally hospitalized for the coronavirus, from four to seven, bringing the overall total number of hospitalization linked to the virus to 459. Eighty-four people in Napa County have died of coronavirus-related causes, most recently on July 22.
The county has not disclosed the vaccination status of newly infected people or patients in the hospital.
Meanwhile, California's Department of Public Health is recommending that people resume wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as protection against the contagious delta variant.
Wednesday's announcement follows an about-face by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated people mask up in public indoor settings in areas where transmission is high or substantial.
The federal recommendation is a shift from May, when the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people could skip masking in most indoor spaces.
California officials said more than 90% of the state's nearly 40 million residents live in areas where community spread is now high or substantial.
“The delta variant has caused a sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state. We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, the state's public health officer.
Although case numbers remain well below the winter peak, infections and hospitalizations are rising and health officials fear that not enough people are vaccinated against a more contagious variant.
More than 62% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated in California. In Napa County, 74% of eligible residents have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus and 79% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the county COVID-19 website.
With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and The Associated Press.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…