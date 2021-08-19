Another 40 COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County on Thursday

Napa County’s health department reported 40 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday afternoon, bringing the total local case count to 11,120 since the pandemic’s arrival in California more than a year ago.

The infection count was down from the 59 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday and again Wednesday, according to the county’s informational website on the virus. As of Monday – the midpoint of the month – 419 people had tested positive countywide, compared to 485 in July and 120 in June.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Fifteen people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications as of Thursday, and 5% of local intensive-care beds were available, the county’s Health and Human Services agency reported.