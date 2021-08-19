Another 40 COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County on Thursday

Napa County’s health department reported 40 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday afternoon, bringing the total local case count to 11,120 since the pandemic’s arrival in California more than a year ago.
The infection count was down from the 59 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday and again Wednesday, according to the county’s informational website on the virus. As of Monday – the midpoint of the month – 419 people had tested positive countywide, compared to 485 in July and 120 in June.
Fifteen people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications as of Thursday, and 5% of local intensive-care beds were available, the county’s Health and Human Services agency reported.
The upswing in infections has played out over the summer along with the spread of a more virulent Delta variant of the virus, which the state Department of Public Health says now accounts for a majority of new cases. California is averaging 27.5 cases per 100,000 people per day — a roughly eleven-fold increase over the past two months. Hospitalizations are also climbing, but both indicators remain below the previous peak in December and January.
Napa County has joined others in the Bay Area and elsewhere in the state in reintroducing mask-wearing requirements for indoor public areas that had been relaxed in June, following a months-long decrease in coronavirus cases.
In addition, the state is tightening vaccination requirements for people attending large indoor events, with a mandate to take effect Sept. 20 requiring proof of inoculation or a recent negative test to enter a gathering of more than 1,000 people. (The rule will stay in force at least until Nov. 1, with state officials slated to announce by Oct. 15 whether they will extend it.)
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
